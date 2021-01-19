STM girls shut down Golddiggers

The St.Thomas More girls' basketball team held Lead-Deadwood without a field goal and ran past the Golddggers 49-1 Tuesday night at the STM Gym.
The Golddiggers only point game on a Jayna Prince free throw in the second quarter.
The No. 1 Class A Cavaliers, meanwhile, scored 15 points in the first quarter, 30 by halftime and 41 going into the fourth.
Haleigh Timmer led STM with 10 points, followed by Reese Ross with nine points and Mairin Duffy with seven points.
St. Thomas More, 11-0, is at Spearfish next Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 1-7, is at Hot Springs Saturday.
NEW UNDERWOOD 37, HOT SPRINGS 12: Tigers shut out the Lady Bison in the first quarter and rolled to the big win Tuesday in New Underwood.
New Underwood led 11-0 at the end of the first and 28-4 at halftime.
Avery Heinert scored nearly half of her team's points with 18 to pace the Tigers.
Kaite Harris led Hot Springs with seven points.
New Underwood, 9-1, is at Wall Saturday, while Hot Springs, 1-7, is at Belle Fourche Friday.
SPEARFISH 46, STURGIS 33: The Spartans pulled away for the win over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.
No other results were made available.
Spearfish, 3-6, is at Hill City Friday, while Sturgis, 4-6, hosts Yankton Saturday.
PIERRE 60, DOUGLAS 29: The Governors outscored the Patriots 27-5 in the second quarter and rolled to the big win Tuesday night in Box Elder.
Pierre led 36-11 at halftime.
Lamara Castaneda and Keana Walton scored seven points each for Douglas, while Remi Price scored 16 points for Pierre and Jessica Lutmer added 12 points.
Douglas, 1-8, hosts Belle Fourche Thursday, wile Pierre, 5-5, hosts Aberdeen Central Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
HOT SPRINGS 37, NEW UNDERWOOD 35: Cameron Maciejewski hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Bison past the Tigers Tuesday night in New Underwood.
Maciejewsk led Hot Springs with 10 points and Braden Grill added nine points.
Grant Madsen had nine points and 10 rebounds to lead New Underwood, while Cash Albers and Emmitt Richter both scored eight points.
Hot Springs, 3-5, is at Belle Fourche Friday, while New Underwood, 4-5, is at Wall Saturday.
SPEARFISH 69, STURGIS 41: The Spartans used a big second quarter to take control for the win over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Spearfish.
Sturgis led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, but the Spartans used a 22-9 advantage in the second and took a 47-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Peyton Millis led Spearfish with 13 points and seven assists, followed by Seth Hamilton with 12 points and Trey Wood with 11.
Owen Cass scored 12 points for Sturgis.
Spearfish, 3-7, is at Hill City Friday, while Sturgis, 1-9, hosts Yankton Saturday.
WINNER 63, PARKSTON 46: The Warriors outscored the Trojans 43-19 in the second and third quarters Tuesday night in Winner.
Brady Fritz paced the Warriors with 22 points, followed by Blake Volmer with 15 points and Evan Farner with 11.
Cole Prunty led Parkston with 16 points and Max Scott added 15 points.
Winner, 10-1, is at Tri-Valley Thursday, while Parkston, 4-6, hosts Bon Homme Thursday.
SULLY BUTTES 62, TIMBER LAKES 54: The Chargers held on to stop the Panthers Tuesday night in Onida.
Sully Buttes broke a 15-15 time after one quarter and took a 37-27 halftime lead and 49-34 advantage into the fourth. Timber Lake closed the gap in the fourth, outscoring Sully Buttes 20-13.
Stevie Wittler led Sully Buttes with 21 points and Lydia Hill added 12. For Timber Lake, Shay Kraft scored 22 and Carlie Lawrence added 15.
Sully Buttes, 5-6, is at Stanley County Thursday and Timber Lake, faces Harding County Thursday to open the Little Moreau Conference Tournament.