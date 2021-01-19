STM girls shut down Golddiggers

The St.Thomas More girls' basketball team held Lead-Deadwood without a field goal and ran past the Golddggers 49-1 Tuesday night at the STM Gym.

The Golddiggers only point game on a Jayna Prince free throw in the second quarter.

The No. 1 Class A Cavaliers, meanwhile, scored 15 points in the first quarter, 30 by halftime and 41 going into the fourth.

Haleigh Timmer led STM with 10 points, followed by Reese Ross with nine points and Mairin Duffy with seven points.

St. Thomas More, 11-0, is at Spearfish next Tuesday, while Lead-Deadwood, 1-7, is at Hot Springs Saturday.

NEW UNDERWOOD 37, HOT SPRINGS 12: Tigers shut out the Lady Bison in the first quarter and rolled to the big win Tuesday in New Underwood.

New Underwood led 11-0 at the end of the first and 28-4 at halftime.

Avery Heinert scored nearly half of her team's points with 18 to pace the Tigers.

Kaite Harris led Hot Springs with seven points.

New Underwood, 9-1, is at Wall Saturday, while Hot Springs, 1-7, is at Belle Fourche Friday.