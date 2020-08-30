STM girls' soccer drops two on road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Thomas More Girls Soccer team lost two games over the weekend on an East River trip to Dakota Valley and West Central.

On Friday night, the Cavaliers played Dakota Valley in North Sioux City and dropped a close 1-0 decision. The only score of the matchup came from Dakota Valley's Grace Bass in the 12th minute of the game. STM 8th grader and goalkeeper Sloane Keszler helped keep the game close with nine saves. Dakota Valley out-shot St. Thomas More 15-4.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cavaliers fell to West Central 7-0 in Hartford.

West Central led 5-0 at half. After some adjustments in the second period, the Trojans managed two more goals for the final seven-goal win. West Central out-shot STM 39-3 in the matchup. STM’s Keszler and Erica Howard shared the goalkeeping duties in the matchup.

STM, 0-6, will take on Belle Fourche on Tuesday night at the Dakota Fields on Senior Night. Action begins at 5 p.m.

BHSU track and field releases schedules

Black Hills State University track and field has announced its 2020-21 indoor and outdoor schedules, currently consisting of five indoor meets and four outdoor.