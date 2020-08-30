STM girls' soccer drops two on road

The St. Thomas More Girls Soccer team lost two games over the weekend on an East River trip to Dakota Valley and West Central.
On Friday night, the Cavaliers played Dakota Valley in North Sioux City and dropped a close 1-0 decision. The only score of the matchup came from Dakota Valley's Grace Bass in the 12th minute of the game. STM 8th grader and goalkeeper Sloane Keszler helped keep the game close with nine saves. Dakota Valley out-shot St. Thomas More 15-4.
On Saturday afternoon, the Cavaliers fell to West Central 7-0 in Hartford.
West Central led 5-0 at half. After some adjustments in the second period, the Trojans managed two more goals for the final seven-goal win. West Central out-shot STM 39-3 in the matchup. STM’s Keszler and Erica Howard shared the goalkeeping duties in the matchup.
STM, 0-6, will take on Belle Fourche on Tuesday night at the Dakota Fields on Senior Night. Action begins at 5 p.m.
BHSU track and field releases schedules
Black Hills State University track and field has announced its 2020-21 indoor and outdoor schedules, currently consisting of five indoor meets and four outdoor.
The Yellow Jackets are set to host four meets in total, opening the indoor season with the Myrle Hanson Open (Jan. 16) and the Dave Little Alumni Mile (Jan. 30), both in Spearfish.
BHSU will then head East- River for a meet at South Dakota (Feb. 6) in Vermillion and at South Dakota State University (Feb. 12-13) in Brookings before heading home to host its third meet with the Stinger Open on Feb. 20.
The RMAC Indoor Championships are set for Feb. 26-27 in Gunnison, Colo., and the NCAA DII Championships in Birmingham, Ala., March 12-13.
The Yellow Jacket Spring Open will kick off the outdoor season for BHSU, hosting another meet in Spearfish.
The Bauer Invitational in Rapid City on April 9 will precede the RMAC Outdoor Championships in Pueblo, Colo., April 30-May 2.
A pair of last chance meets will be scheduled May 8 and May 15 before the NCAA DII Outdoor Championships in Kingsville, Texas, May 27-29.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!