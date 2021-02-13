STM girls suffer first loss of season

After facing a tough stretch of matchups over the last couple of weeks, the Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team suffered its first loss of the season when it took on West Central Saturday afternoon in Hartford.
Although the game was close and the Cavaliers had a lead in the fourth, the No. 3 Trojans gained a late advantage and held on for the 60-53 victory.
West Central carried a 13-11 advantage into the second and extended it to 25-21 at the half.
The Cavs gained control in the third with an 18-11 quarter, but the Trojans stormed back late to seal the victory.
“We might’ve been a little tired,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Not much of an excuse, but we were on a tough stretch. It’s a West Central team that is very solid. Early we missed some easy ones and in the fourth we had a lead, but we made some crucial mistakes. They are a team that can shoot and they got us on our heels and we were unable to recover.”
Cassidy Siemonsma paced West Central with 22 points, while Addy Kramer finished with 17.
For the Cavs, Haleigh Timmer had 18 points, Reese Ross chipped in with 13 and Mairin Duffy added 10.
Despite the loss, Kandolin is happy his team gets a chance to have a quick turnaround with the STM playing at Douglas on Tuesday.
“Tuesday’s game will be good for us,” he said. “Getting back out on the floor will be good for us. We need to watch some film and get a little better. Being able to get out there, play a little bit and get back to where we want to be will be good for us.”
St. Thomas More (17-1) plays the Patriots Tuesday, before hosting Hot Springs to close out the regular season on Friday.
WINNER 58, HILL CITY 49: The Class A No. 2 Warriors picked up their third straight victory with a win over the Rangers on Saturday in Hill City.
Winner took only a 46-45 lead into the fourth quarter before pulling away.
Kalla Bertram paced Winner with 20 points and Bella Swedlund finished with 17.
Abby Siemonsma led Hill City with 12 points, Maggie Taylor Chipped in with 11 points and Whitney Edwards finished with 10.
The Warriors (16-2) will host Platte-Geddes on Tuesday, while Hill City (12-4) hosts Custer.
TIMBER LAKE 64, POTTER COUNTY 48: The Panthers bounced back from a pair of losses to defeat Potter County on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
Timber Lake (10-7) will close out the regular season Monday at North Central, while the Battlers (4-12) play at Herreid/Selby Area on Tuesday.
Boys Basketball
KADOKA AREA 66, EDGEMONT 52: Kadoka Area carried a 41-25 lead into the half as it scored a win over the Moguls on Saturday.
Dawson Reckling led the Kougars with 21 points, Kash Block added 19 points and TJ Hamar finished with 17.
Caleb Simons paced Edgemont with 26 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals. Grant Darrow chipped in with 11 points and five assists.
Kadoka Area (11-5) will play at Wall on Monday, while Edgemont (4-11) hosts Newell on Monday.
ST. THOMAS MORE 63, DELL RAPIDS 53: Led by a trio of double figure scorers, the Cavaliers cruised to a win over Dell Rapids on Saturday in Mitchell.
Cade Kandolin led the way for STM with 23 points, while Ryan Wojcik had 15 points and nine rebounds and Caleb Hollenbeck finished with 14 points.
Brayden Pankonen paced the Quarriers with 12 points.
The Cavaliers (14-3) will be back in action Tuesday when they host Hot Springs.
GREGORY 71, JONES COUNTY 45: Daniel Mitchell scored 38 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as he led the Gorillas to a win over Jones County.
Cruz Klundt chipped in with 14 points and eight boards for Gregory.
Wyatt Olson paced the Coyotes with 13 points, while Jett Nix and Kayin Convey added 12 apiece.
The Gorillas (9-9) travel to Highmore-Harrold on Monday, while Jones County (4-11) plays at Bennett County on Friday.
POTTER COUNTY 71, TIMBER LAKE 68: Potter County pulled out a narrow victory over the Panthers on Saturday.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Panthers (7-9) look to bounce back Monday when they travel to North Central.
STANLEY COUNTY 68, WALL 43: After dropping three in a row, Stanley County got back on track with a win over the Eagles.
No other information was made available for this game.
The Buffaloes (8-8) host Mobridge-Pollock on Tuesday, while Wall (7-9) hosts Kadoka on Monday.
High School Gymnastics
Watertown's Bollinger wins AA state all-around
Brooke Bollinger of Watertown took the top spot in four of the individual events at the Class AA state gymnastics meet Friday at Watertown.
Bollinger paced the rest of the field in the beam with a score of 9.7, won the floor competition with a 9.775, took the vault title with a 9.225 and cruised to the all-around victory with a 38.225.
Izzabella Driscoll of Harrisburg finished first in bars with a 9.550.
Ciara Sieveke of Rapid City Central earned two third-place finishes, including a tie for third with Joslin Sommerville of Mitchell in bars (9.225) and a standalone finish in the floor competition (9.575).
Mitchell led the team standings with a 147.800, while Watertown was second with 143.475 and Harrisburg rounded out the top three with 143.125.
Hockey
Thunder defeat unbeaten Brookings
The Rushmore Thunder boys' hockey team picked up a pair of wins this weekend after dropping Sioux Falls 1 Friday night by a score of 5-1, before earning a 3-2 victory over a previously unbeaten Brookings squad on Saturday.
In their 3-2 win over Brookings, the Thunder scored with 10:26 remaining in the first period when Hunter Walla found the back of the net on an assist from Dawson Wirth.
After Brookings tied it at a goal apiece, Rushmore regained the advantage on a Ryan Hipsag goal with less than three minutes remaining in the first.
The Thunder added to their lead in the second on a Zeke Farlee goal and held on for the win.
In its game against Sioux Falls, Rushmore was led by Mason Martin, who scored a pair of goals with the first coming in the first period, followed by his second at the 10:38 mark of the third.
Nathan Bender, Kaleb Merchen and Alex Humke scored the other goals for the Thunder.
Rushmore (13-2) will play Brookings Saturday at 8:45 a.m.