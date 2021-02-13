STM girls suffer first loss of season

After facing a tough stretch of matchups over the last couple of weeks, the Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More girls' basketball team suffered its first loss of the season when it took on West Central Saturday afternoon in Hartford.

Although the game was close and the Cavaliers had a lead in the fourth, the No. 3 Trojans gained a late advantage and held on for the 60-53 victory.

West Central carried a 13-11 advantage into the second and extended it to 25-21 at the half.

The Cavs gained control in the third with an 18-11 quarter, but the Trojans stormed back late to seal the victory.

“We might’ve been a little tired,” STM head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Not much of an excuse, but we were on a tough stretch. It’s a West Central team that is very solid. Early we missed some easy ones and in the fourth we had a lead, but we made some crucial mistakes. They are a team that can shoot and they got us on our heels and we were unable to recover.”

Cassidy Siemonsma paced West Central with 22 points, while Addy Kramer finished with 17.

For the Cavs, Haleigh Timmer had 18 points, Reese Ross chipped in with 13 and Mairin Duffy added 10.