STM girls top Washington in rivalry reboot

St. Thomas More also picked up 13 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals from Reese Ross, plus 11 points and four assists from Jenna Jacobson. Duffy and Scarlet Grimshaw both logged seven points.

As a team, St. Thomas More shot 41 percent from the field with a 10-for-25 mark from 3, and out-rebounded their opponent 51-40.

"Tonight gives us a little bit of confidence," Kandolin said. "We're relatively young, so (it's good) to know that we can compete with a team that's stacked and well-coached, that we have this possibility out there. We have to continue to grow, though. We can't take any steps backwards."

Jaden Warner delivered 12 points for Washington, while Brielle Biteler tallied four assists and three steals. Eden Hullinger finished with three assists and four steals.

The Warriors finished 21-for-68 from the field and 5 of 20 from 3. They finished with 14 steals.

"We definitely showed a lot of improvement from our first three games," Schetnan said. "This is really going to help us for O'Gorman next week."

"They're starting to communicate a little bit better," Washington coach Jamie Parish said. "It's a learning experience for all of us, so that confidence — kids won't talk when they're not confident. So tonight when they started to talk, I think that we're starting to get it. They're starting to solve their own problems and doing some things that will make us better in the long run."

