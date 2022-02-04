STM girls top Winner in another rivalry matchup

On paper, the Winner versus St. Thomas More girls basketball matchup didn’t look quite as impressive as in the past few years, but featured two of the top players in the state in Winner’s Bella Swedlund and STM’s Reese Ross.

The two teams have turned into quite a rivalry and split a pair of games last season, with the Warriors upending STM 54-51 in the third-place game of the state tournament. Despite a Class A preseason top ranking, Winner came into Friday night’s game at just 7-7.

But St. Thomas More, in a three-way tie for third in this week’s Class A media poll, got a big game from Ross, pulling away late for a 40-28 victory at the STM gymnasium.

“We had a little chip on our shoulder from the state tournament, losing to them. So coming back tonight and competing, showing them what we are capable of, it did feel good to get this win,” Ross said.

Ross, who went into the game averaging 17.8 points an outing, was counted on offensively and defensively, and she didn’t disappoint, despite falling hard on her back on a rebound in the first half and sitting a couple more minutes in the fourth quarter after picking up her fourth foul. She scored 10 of the team’s first 13 points and led the way with 16 points, 14 rebounds and a couple of blocks.

As is the case with all Brandon Kandolin teams, the Cavaliers rely on defense and that was apparent Friday night, holding Winner to unofficially about 15% shooting from the field and just seven field goals.

Swedlund, who committed to Division I Kansas last summer, was scoring 21.1 points a game going in, but had just 11 points and two field goals, hitting 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

“Obviously she (Swedlund) is a great player, and if you have a scouting report, it is what can you do to contain her?” Kandolin said. “She does so much for them, and at the same time, we were hoping to make somebody else beat us. At times they did, they made some good adjustments, but overall I am definitely pleased with the defensive end of it, holding them to 28 points.”

Ross, the lanky 6-footer, was the catalyst defensively, sticking with Swedlund and never letting the 5-8 guard get into an offensive rhythm. She said Friday night it was a great opportunity for the Cavaliers as their hard work this week was on display against the Warriors.

“Yeah, we struggled offensively, but I think our defensive cohesion was awesome. We hadn’t played that strong of defense,” she said. “I had been waiting all week to guard her (Swedlund) and finally getting here and playing that well, keeping her to minimal points knowing she is a productive scorer for their team, it was a good success of mine. As a team, we really enjoyed that win.”

St. Thomas More (12-3) led the entire way, but just 8-7 after the first quarter of play. Ross had 10 points and nine rebounds in the first half, holding Swedlund to one field goal and four points.

STM got five points from senior Marin Duffy in a 9-0 run to build an 11-point lead before the Warriors scored the final five points to make it a 20-14 game at halftime. Winner was just 4-of-23 from the field, but forced 14 STM turnovers to stay in the game.

Junior Jada Mollman came on in the second half, scoring six points in the third, including a three-point play late as STM took a 30-20 lead into the fourth quarter.

Despite cold shooting, the Warriors were able to get to the basket in the fourth and get the Cavs into foul trouble. Winner cut the STM lead to 33-27 with 4:21 to play on a pair of Swedlund free throws, but scored just one free throw the rest of the way. The Warriors didn’t hit a field goal in the quarter, scoring 8-of-10 from the charity stripe.

The Cavaliers responded with a 7-1 run in the final four minutes, getting big baskets by Duffy and Ross and a late 3-pointer by Scarlett Grimshaw with just under a minute to play to close the scoring.

The poor shooting has been a common theme lately for the Warriors, head coach Larry Aaker said.

“We haven’t been able to shoot the ball well. Tonight was the same story,” he said. “We were getting good shots, a couple I think were halfway down but popped back out. The kids battled and I thought defensively we held them to what we wanted to, we just couldn’t score. We’ll be dangerous if the ball starts falling, I know that.”

A lot of Winner’s struggles offensively Friday night also came from the St. Thomas More defense, Aaker added.

“They are very good defensively, very physical and very aggressive,” he said. “They don’t give you anything easy; you have to work for everything. Credit them, but tomorrow is a new day and we have Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (in Winner). Hopefully we can get it turned back around again.”

Mollman also had a big game with 13 points and nine rebounds, including nine points and five rebounds in the second half. Duffy finished with seven points.

“We did a lot of good things and some bad things, but it gave us an opportunity to see what we needed to work on,” Ross said. “We can take those things into practice and pursue those struggles, taking it into state knowing we can compete.”

Despite a better second half handling the basketball against the Winner three-quarter court press, the Cavs still had unofficially 22 miscues.

“We had way too many turnovers,” Kandolin said. “It is something we have talked about and are trying to battle. The basketball IQ just has to get better. I think we’re just a little too predictable (against the press). At times we were patient, but our decision making has to get a little better.”

The Cavaliers have a busy week coming up, hosting Custer (9-6) Monday night, travelling to Pine Ridge Tuesday to face 13-1 Red Cloud before taking on Class B Viborg/Hurley (13-3) Friday at the DWU Classic in Mitchell

“It doesn’t get any easier. Custer is a team that will press and get after you, and Red Cloud is a team that will press us again,” Kandolin said. “This four-day stretch will test us mentally and physically.”

