STM, Hot Springs girls golf look to round out lineups as returners step into new roles

Dave Merrill said his squad will be a bit shorthanded this spring.

The Hot Springs girls golf team captured the Region 4A championship last May and finished sixth at the Class B State Tournament, anchored in part by Jessi Schroeder and Ava Krush.

Both players graduated, however, leaving the Lady Bison with two crucial spots to fill.

“We definitely are in the search for our fourth and fifth player,” Merrill said. “We have some kids out there, we’ll just have to see how they progress through the year.”

Hot Springs is returning a pair of letter-winners in senior Sydney Olstad and freshman Allyson Kattke, who played significant roles in the team’s success last year. Olstad shot a 96 at the regional tournament, played at Spearfish Canyon Country Club, to place fifth, while Kattke earned a 116 to place 13th.

The duo then returned to Spearfish for the state tournament, where Olstad picked up a two-round score of 195 to place 24th and Kattke shot a 192, including grabbing an eagle on the 12th hole, to to place 20th.

Merrill said both can hit 240-yard drives.

“They’ve got to learn how to control it, like with any golfer,” he said. “I look to them for the leadership. They’ll definitely help our team this year.”

Finding the other players to round out their lineup will be an interesting challenge, Merrill said. He has a handful of young athletes who will be vying for those spots, including middle schoolers. What will be most important is simply hitting the links and seeing who turns in the best scores.

“We’ve just got to put them out there and say, ‘Get out and play,’” Merrill said. “When we have a lot of rainfall we go over in-house rules and things like that, but as far as coaching them and getting them ready, we pretty much just put them out there and say ‘It’s time. You know how to play golf, let’s go see what you can do.’

“If we can get a fourth or fifth golfer who can shoot 100-120, I think we’ll be competitors in the region again.”

Cavaliers returning 3 core golfers

Rylan Horning made news last spring when she finished fourth at the Class A State Tournament as just a seventh grader.

The St. Thomas More golfer is back this season, and head coach Brandon Kandolin said her increase in strength and maturity will help her be more of a contender this season.

“She didn’t seem to get rattled last year, which is awesome, especially for a young girl competing that well,” he said. “That’s got to continue.”

Among their core golfers in 2021, the Cavaliers graduated only one, Emily Kandolin, who tied for 12th at the state tournament with a two-round score of 182. In addition to Horning, fellow eighth grader Amity Strand and senior Charli Stamper are both returning.

Strand placed 58th at the state tournament with a 225, while Stamper, someone who Kandolin said he’ll rely on for leadership with her being a senior, shot a 231 for 64th place.

“I expect us to have a few golfers who will compete well and continue to grow and gain the experience needed to put themselves in the position to make it to State,” Kandolin said. “But also, hopefully, we get four or five golfers to complete a team to take to State.”

Kandolin said he has high school freshmen and sophomores, and middle school students, who are gunning for the No. 4 and No. 5 spots on the roster. The strength of his team is the chemistry of his returners who got to experience State last year, and he hopes that’ll prompt others to perform well.

“They were really cheering for each other and helping each other out, and encouraging each other to do their best, so that part’s going to be awesome,” he said of his state tournament team a season ago. “And I think it’ll help us try to get that extra one or two players to form that team to go to State.”

Kandolin said it’ll be important in the early going of the season for his golfers to stay patient and keep from getting too frustrated. Their scores probably aren’t going to match those of last summer, when the weather was more favorable and they were playing more often.

“Have some realistic expectations and just remember to compete,” he said. “And hopefully by the end of May we’re all hitting on all cylinders.”

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

