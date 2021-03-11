STM into semis after smooth victory over MCM

STM’s 8-0 run extended to 12-0 thanks to a baseline and coast-to-coast layup by Timmer on back-to-back possessions. After Koepsell ended her team’s drought with a basket at 4:48 remaining in the first half, Timmer tallied a second coast-to-coast bucket and hit a perimeter jumper before Mairin Duffy got on the board with a 3 from the corner.

Koepsell notched all eight of MCM’s points in the second period, while Timmer had 14 points at intermission to guide the Cavs to a 28-17 advantage.

The start of the second half was anything but a repeat of the first, as Timmer opened the third quarter with a 3 and dropped nine of her team’s first 12 points in the frame as St. Thomas built a 40-17 lead.

“I think it was just pushing the defense as usual and just making sure we get that covered and leave that to our offense because in the third quarter we did push the ball up the floor a lot,” Timmer said. “Which was helpful.”

Timmer then took a seat on the bench and let Ross power both the offense and the defense, scoring six points, grabbing a number of rebounds and picking off several passes down low as St. Thomas More stretched their margin to more than 30 points.