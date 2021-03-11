STM into semis after smooth victory over MCM

WATERTOWN -- Haleigh Timmer was surprised to see her grandfather in Watertown.
Diagnosed with an illness a while back, he made the trip to see her play in No. 1 St. Thomas More’s first-round matchup with No. 8 McCook Central/Montrose in the Class A State Tournament on Thursday.
Getting a hug from her before the game, he watched from the stands as Timmer scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Cavaliers to a 66-29 win and set up a semifinal meeting with No. 4 Aberdeen Roncalli.
“It was really good to see him. I hadn’t seen him in a while, so it was pretty emotional to see him,” Timmer said. “It was pretty cool. I’m just happy he could watch me play.”
STM shook off a slow start that had the Fighting Cougars briefly ahead by five before Timmer and Reese Ross found a spark and ignited for a 20-2 run in the second quarter and a 12-0 stretch to open the third.
Timmer went 9 of 16 from the floor and picked up six steals, while Ross finished with 17 points on 7 of 18 shooting and collected nine rebounds and five steals. Jenna Jacobson hit a trio of 3-pointers to end with nine points, as the Cavs (22-2) ended with a 37% shooting efficiency and totaled 14 steals.
Madisen Koepsell’s double-double of 15 points and 10 boards paced the Fighting Cougars (17-6), while Riley Morrison and Ashtyn Wobig chipped in five points apiece. MCM shot 28% from the floor and went 2-for-16 from beyond the arc.
“I think it was good that we got this first game under our belts. That’s the first thing,” St. Thomas More head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Now it’s a matter of getting some good rest. We’ll watch this next game (Aberdeen Roncalli vs. Sioux Falls Christian) and be able to make some notes and understand what we need to do.”
Morrison’s 3 to open the contest helped give McCook Central/Montrose a 9-4 lead early as St. Thomas More struggled to find baskets. Following a shaky start in its SoDak 16 contest that Kandolin attributed to being out of shape after a 14-day layoff, he said his squad was still ready to compete.
“It was just a slow start. I think we were definitely back into the game mode we needed to be (in),” he said. “I just don’t think we executed as well to start the game, but we did miss some easy looks early, too. We had a lot of short looks that we just didn’t take advantage of.”
The Fighting Cougars’ lead didn’t last long, however, as Timmer knocked down five straight points on a corner 3 and a steal and jump shot to tie the game 9-9. Ross capped off the first quarter with a go-ahead free throw and spin-move layup to give the Cavaliers a 12-9 edge after one.
“I think we just realized, 'OK we’re better than this. We’ve got to get with it,'” Ross said. “We kept up our momentum and kept going and just encouraged each other, and everyone started contributing.”
STM’s 8-0 run extended to 12-0 thanks to a baseline and coast-to-coast layup by Timmer on back-to-back possessions. After Koepsell ended her team’s drought with a basket at 4:48 remaining in the first half, Timmer tallied a second coast-to-coast bucket and hit a perimeter jumper before Mairin Duffy got on the board with a 3 from the corner.
Koepsell notched all eight of MCM’s points in the second period, while Timmer had 14 points at intermission to guide the Cavs to a 28-17 advantage.
The start of the second half was anything but a repeat of the first, as Timmer opened the third quarter with a 3 and dropped nine of her team’s first 12 points in the frame as St. Thomas built a 40-17 lead.
“I think it was just pushing the defense as usual and just making sure we get that covered and leave that to our offense because in the third quarter we did push the ball up the floor a lot,” Timmer said. “Which was helpful.”
Timmer then took a seat on the bench and let Ross power both the offense and the defense, scoring six points, grabbing a number of rebounds and picking off several passes down low as St. Thomas More stretched their margin to more than 30 points.
“Having that wide-open middle on their zone was pretty beneficial to our team,” Ross said. “We got a lot of touches through penetration. Having those offensive boards just keeps our momentum and it’s awesome to be able to be part of this team and grow.”
Jacobson drained a pair of 3s in the third and tacked on one more before Duffy drilled one from deep. Ross connected on consecutive buckets to close out the victory as subs soon entered the contest to play out the final 2:23.
The Cavaliers went 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the second half and finished 8 of 17.
“That’s the beauty,” Kandolin said. “Haleigh can obviously score and score in multiple ways, but Reese did a great job as well. I thought when we kicked it out to the wing a couple of times, we had Jenna knock down three 3s and we had other people contribute in other ways. That’s going to be the key down the road; everybody doing their part, their role and accepting their role.”
St. Thomas More’s semifinal matchup with Aberdeen Roncalli is slated for 4 p.m. Mountain Time on Friday.