STM knocks off Hot Springs in 5 sets to reach 8A finals

For the St. Thomas More and Hot Springs volleyball teams, who had already battled each other in two dramatic matches this season, anything less than a five-setter in their playoff meeting Tuesday night would’ve been a surprise.

The No. 5 Lady Bison overcame a one-set deficit to pull ahead two sets to one and got within four points of victory, but the No. 4 Cavaliers clawed their way back to even the match at two-sets apiece, then strung together a 7-0 run in the decider to earn a 25-14, 23-25, 19-25, 25-22, 15-9 win and advance to the final round of the Region 8A Tournament.

St. Thomas More will No. 1 Rapid City Christian (28-6) on Thursday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

“I think we wanted it more this time,” STM head coach Shannah Loeffen said. “The girls have been really putting in some extra practices on the weekend and doing different things to really progress, and I think they really earned it and they have pulled together for the end of the season.”

Reese Ross poured in a season-high 30 kills and added three aces for the Cavs (18-16), while Riley Gylten tallied 11 kills and Megan Lee notched 10, along with four blocks. Ari King picked up three aces, Enna Henry collected 29 assists and 11 digs and Scarlet Grimshaw earned 12 digs.

“I think it just took each and everyone of us to give our very best,” Ross said. “We’ve got six seniors and this could’ve potentially been our last match. We didn’t want to make it that, so we came together and contributed in areas that we needed to and came together and created something beautiful, and got the win.”

Senior Jaylen Nachtigall led the Lady Bison (20-15) with 16 kills, while Jenna Ellis tallied five kills and Emma Wiseler chipped in three kills and two aces.

“I feel like we fought really hard,” Hot Springs head coach Tanna White said. “They came out swinging and trusted their teammates. At the end of the night we just got tight. That pressure came out a little bit, I think we saw that with how it went, and it just didn’t go our way.”

St. Thomas More came out firing in the first set as both Ross and Lee were clicking early and helped their team build a 13-5 lead. Gylten and Lee combined for a successful block and had kills of their own on a 6-0 run later as the Cavaliers extended their lead 21-10. They couldn’t convert their first set point, their serve sailing wide, but a Ross kill on the next point handed the opening frame to STM.

The Cavs carried that momentum to a 4-0 advantage in the second set, but the Lady Bison came roaring back to get within one, trailing 14-13. Nachtigall threw down back-to-back kills to give Hot Springs its first lead of either set to begin a 4-0 run. An ace from Ross helped STM take seven of the next nine points to pull ahead 21-19, then Hot Springs answered with four straight. The two teams went back and forth from there until a spike from Ellis leveled the match at one-set apiece.

The third set went back and forth as well until a Nachtigall kill started a 4-0 run to give the Lady Bison some space up 22-18. The Cavaliers ended the run off an error before Hot Springs poured in three straight points, capped off by Ellis’ kill, to take the crucial set and go up two sets to one.

“It’s not anywhere that we haven’t been before,” White said of her squad’s one-set deficit. “And we have a really experienced team, so they knew that they could do it and just came out and played their game.”

Ross notched three kills on a 5-0 stretch for STM that pulled it ahead 16-13 in the fourth set. Trailing 19-14 a few points later, Hot Springs ignited for a 7-0 run as Wieseler dialed up an ace and Nachtigall earned a kill for a 21-19 lead, and looked poised to close out the match in four sets.

The Cavaliers responded, however, answering with a 5-0 run to take back the lead at 24-21, then converted their second set point with a combined Lee-Henry block to take the match the distance.

“We were on a roller coaster,” Loeffen said. “Sometimes when you get down, it’s a deep dive and it takes a lot to get back out.”

With the fifth set knotted up at 4-4, St. Thomas More broke loose and strung together seven straight points, its largest of the night, and built an 11-4 lead. Hot Springs mounted a comeback bid, responding with a 5-1 run to get back within three points at 12-9, but the Cavaliers finished off the dramatic victory with three straight points.

“Everyone just took a step back, reset and we went back to our basics,” Ross said. “A lot of it took the energy from the other team. If we put the ball down we’ve got to stay up, and if they do it back we’ve just got to take that energy and run with it and keep it on our side.”