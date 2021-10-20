STM looking to bounce back at Elk Point-Jefferson

St. Thomas More has had to battle back on a couple of occasions this season, and will try to do so again this week in the first round of the Class 11B state football playoffs.

The Cavaliers lost out on a chance to host a home playoff game after falling to Sturgis 29-22 last Friday, dropping them down to the 12th seed in the 16-team format. The top eight teams host first-round games.

St. Thomas More, 5-3, is at No. 5 Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday at 5 p.m. Mountain.

"The playoffs are an exciting part of the season, it is what you work for," longtime STM head coach Wayne Sullivan said. "We grew together as a team this season. We started young, but we are a varsity football team now and I am proud with how our boys have come together.

"It's the second season, one and done. You have to bring your A game now every time."

Although Sullivan said it was disappointing not being able to get a home playoff game, he said in order to be good team, you have to play the best teams. The Cavaliers are playing one of the better teams earlier than they would have liked.

This season reminds Sullivan of the 2017 season in which STM opened as a sixth-seed in an eight-team format seed and knocked off No. 3 Dell Rapids 21-20 on the road in the first round before falling to Dakota Valley.

"Anything can happen if you don't make mistakes. That is the biggest thing for us this week. We have to win the turnover battle, which hurt us against Sturgis," he said. "We have to put points on the board when we have an opportunity. Twice we were in the red zone and we came away with no points, and we can't do that."

The Huskies won four of their first five games and closed with a pair of wins over Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (38-21) and Parker (50-0). They go into the playoffs with 42.750 seeding points.

"Elk Point is very well coached, Jake Terry does a good job," said Sullivan. "Obviously they are a good ball club being 6-2. They are getting better every week. They run the ball well, but we will have to defend the whole field because they have been throwing it the last couple of weeks. It should be a heck of a game."

The Cavaliers last faced Elk Point-Jefferson in the first round of the playoffs in 2019 and downed the Huskies 23-3.

Last week's loss was tough on the Cavaliers physically as junior running back Matthew Larson and senior receiver/defensively back Jed Sullivan left with injuries. Sullivan is out for the season, while Larson is listed as day-to-day.

Senior receiver/defensive back Trey Herrboldt and senior running back/linebacker Kellen Weber were both nicked up against Sturgis but are expected to play Thursday.

9AA Playoffs

Lyman goes into the playoffs as the fourth seed and will host No. 13 Stanley County Thursday at 6 p.m. Mountain Time.

Lyman finished the regular season at 7-1 winning its final four games, outscoring its opponents 192-16 with three shutouts and three games scoring 50 points or better.

Stanley County is 5-4 heading into the game and has won four straight, with three of its wins scoring 50 points or better.

Timber Lake is also 7-1 and seeded fifth and will host 12th-seed Leona/Frederick Area at 6 p.m. The Panthers are winners of their last five games with three games of scoring 50 points or better.

Lemmon/McIntosh goes into the postseason as the 14th seed and travels to Ipswich to take on No. 3 Ipswich, 7-1. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

9A Playoffs

The Wall Eagles have been among the top teams in the state in the last couple of seasons, reaching the 9A semifinals last season. They'd like to take it a step further and begin that journey Thursday night as the No. 3 seed, hosting North Central at 5:30 p.m.

The Eagles are a perfect 8-0 on the season and haven't really been challenged. Their closest game was a 19-6 season-opening win over Gregory. Wall has outscored its opponents 356-62 this season.

"We have a really good group going," Wall head coach Lex Heathershaw said. "We have high expectations and high hopes. We're playing with a chip on our shoulder from last year losing in the semifinal game. Hopefully we can roll into the playoffs with a head of steam and just be hungry in the playoffs."

As the No. 3 seed, the Eagles could get two home playoff games as long as they win, with Thursday's winner taking on No. 6 Gregory and No. 11 Burke.

"If we don't get all three, hopefully we can go play well on the road and be road warriors too," Heathershaw said. "All eyes are set on the playoffs."

North Central is 3-6 and goes into the playoffs losing its last four games, including a 54-0 blanking by Ipswich last Friday.

Kadoka Area found itself in the #8 vs. #9 game after winning their final two contests to move to 5-3 on the season. The Kougars host Castlewood Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Castlewood is also 5-3 but has dropped its last two games, including a 60-7 decision to 9A No. 4 De Smet.

Philip will hit the road as the No. 12 seed and take on No. 5 Warner at 6 p.m. Mountain Time. The Scotties are 3-5 on the season, while the Bulldogs are 5-3.

9B Playoffs

Two area teams open the 9B playoffs against each other as New Underwood travels to Buffalo as the 10th seed and takes on No. 7 Harding County/Bison.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The two teams met on Sept. 9, also in Buffalo, as the Ranchers rolled to a 56-6 win. After losses to 9AA Lemmon/McIntosh and Timber Lake midway through the season, the Ranchers won their final two games big, 66-14 over Newell and 56-0 over Faith.

The Tigers, 3-4, lost their last two games to 9A Kadoka Area and Wall.

Faith will look to break a two-game skid as the 11-seed as it travels to Tulare to take on sixth-seed Hitchcock-Tulare at 6 p.m. Mountain.

Hitchcock-Tulare is 6-3 and lost is regular-season finale, 30-28 to No. 1 Avon.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0