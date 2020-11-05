STM moves on to SoDak 16 with win over Custer

"Reese and Haleigh are our go-to hitters, but I have to say that I am lucky to say that all of my hitters are quite capable of putting the ball down," Loeffen said. "Teams expect it to go to Haleigh and Reese a lot, but Mairin, our rightside hitter, nobody has been able to stop her hits They are in and nobody is ready for it."

Duffy finished with five kills on the night.

"Reese and Haliegh are phenomenal hitters, they are like beats, so it gives us the hitters opportunities to throw off teams, but they are awesome," Duffy said.

Also for STM, senior Sarah Matthes finished with four serving aces, three blocks, 35 set assists and 10 digs. Senior Sophia Janssen served three aces and junior Dani Godkin added seven digs.

Carlin finished with five kills for the wildcats, while Lewis added four kills.

"I thought we played well in our second set," Hohn said. "In the third set we had too many hitting errors and too many passing errors, so we handed them too many points to make a successful run."

Custer, which was the No. 5 seed in Region 7A/8A, finished the season at 10-10.