STM moves on to SoDak 16 with win over Custer

The St. Thomas More volleyball team controlled two-thirds of the match and rolled to the three-set win over Custer Thursday night and advanced to the So-Dak 16 tournament next week.
With the 25-10, 25-22 and 25-10 win in Region 7A/8A play at the STM Gym, the Cavaliers will move to the SoDak 16 Thursday as the No. 11 seed at No. 6 Dakota Valley.
Other than a slow start in the second set, it was basically all St. Thomas More on the right as the Cavaliers moved to 21-9 on the season.
STM first-year head coach Shannah Loeffen said it was a fun game to play.
"Custer does bring some competition, they are very good at playing scrappy and getting the ball up," she said. "In the second set when they got ahead of us their serves were killing us, but we have been working on defense like crazy, so that is what kind of got us out of that slump there."
The match was tied at 5-5 in the first set before the Cavaliers went on a 10-1 run, using two straight kills by sophomore Reese Ross and a kill by junior Mairin Duffy. Leading 17-10, STM scored the final eight points, closing the set on a kill by senior Haliegh Timmer.
It appeared the Wildcats would even things up, jumping out to at 7-1 lead, highlighted by two straight kills by senior Anna Lewis and a kill by senior Laney Carlin.
STM cut the lead to 11-9, but again the Wildcats went on an 8-1 run, led by two kills and a block by sophomore Allie Cass, for a 19-10 lead.
The Cavs began to chip away and tied the game at 21-21 on a serving ace by Ross and took the lead on a push kill by Timmer.
Leading 23-22, the Cavs won the second set on a kill by Duffy and a hitting error by the Wildcats.
"Sometimes I think we just start a little slow," Duffy said. "But we usually come around and find our game. We have been working on that a lot in practice, so it has been super good."
It was all STM in the third with an early 12-0 run, leading by double digits the rest of the way. Timmer had seven kills in the third set.
"We have been working on serve receive a lot and I think that practice has really helped out a lot, just to improve in that area, from the start of the season until now," Duffy said.
It was a tough to maintain any consistency Thursday night, Custer co-head coach Jill Hohn said. That all started in the first set.
"At about the fifth or sixth point we definitely lost some steam," Hohn said. "We just had a really difficult time getting any of it back."
Timmer had a big game offensively with 20 kills, while Ross added 12 kills and four blocks.
"Reese and Haleigh are our go-to hitters, but I have to say that I am lucky to say that all of my hitters are quite capable of putting the ball down," Loeffen said. "Teams expect it to go to Haleigh and Reese a lot, but Mairin, our rightside hitter, nobody has been able to stop her hits They are in and nobody is ready for it."
Duffy finished with five kills on the night.
"Reese and Haliegh are phenomenal hitters, they are like beats, so it gives us the hitters opportunities to throw off teams, but they are awesome," Duffy said.
Also for STM, senior Sarah Matthes finished with four serving aces, three blocks, 35 set assists and 10 digs. Senior Sophia Janssen served three aces and junior Dani Godkin added seven digs.
Carlin finished with five kills for the wildcats, while Lewis added four kills.
"I thought we played well in our second set," Hohn said. "In the third set we had too many hitting errors and too many passing errors, so we handed them too many points to make a successful run."
Custer, which was the No. 5 seed in Region 7A/8A, finished the season at 10-10.
"The season was good, although it was kind of up and down," Hohn said. "One of our senior starters ended the year early so it was difficult to move on from that loss. But some girls stepped up and played some positions that they hadn't played in a while."
The Cavaliers, meanwhile, will aim to pick up a road win at Dakota Valley.
"It is super exciting. It is nerve wracking because we will be playing one of the top five seeds, but I think it will be as fun opportunity," Duffy said. "We will have to travel far, but that is okay. It's worth it."
Dakota Valley, 14-5, earned a SoDak 16 bid with an easy three-set win over Lennox.
"We are very excited for the SoDak 16," Loeffen said. "We are going to be traveling quite a ways to get there, but I'm excited to see a team that we have never played. Hopefully we can put up some good competition and hopefully we win."
