STM needs major upset to capture first boys soccer state championship

The Sioux Falls Christian boys soccer team has allowed only three goals all season, a feat that has made the Class A juggernaut the best defensive squad in the state.

On Saturday, the Chargers will be aiming for their fourth consecutive state championship, but they’ll be facing a rather unlikely opponent in St. Thomas More, which has a class-leading unit in its own right, entering the title game with the No. 1 offense.

“It’s really easy to get intimidated by such a good program that they’ve had over the past years, but our team has a lot of heart and confidence,” STM senior midfielder Tom Solano said. “They’ve got some good skill, some good players on their team, so it’ll be a really good fight but I think our team will be right up there.”

Fueled by a hat trick from Solano, the No. 3 Cavaliers (10-4-0) surprised many when they struck for half a dozen goals in the semifinals last Saturday and upset No. 2 Vermillion 6-3, fully utilizing an offensive unit that has tallied 13 goals in its first two playoff games and has averaged five goals a game this season.

“The boys have been building to this all season,” STM head coach Nate Sales said. “All the losses all year long have just been them making mental errors, but they’ve been slowly cleaning them up and just peaking at the right time.”

The No. 1 Chargers (11-0-3) have held steady all year, and in fact for the last several years. They are unbeaten in their last 30 contests, racking up a 27-0-3 record over the past three seasons, and are averaging 0.2 goals allowed per game in 2022. Their three ties this season, all 1-1 draws, came against strong Class AA opponents in Huron, Watertown and O’Gorman.

“They are just an absolutely complete team. They play as a team, they do everything together and they never give up,” Sales said. “The hardest part is just cracking through the defense and getting on the keeper.”

The difference in each team’s best skill makes the Class A championship game a battle between the top offense and the top defense, and one of them has to win out in the end.

“They’re definitely good at making runs on the defense and making sure the defense is confused, so we’re going to make sure that we communicate and that we can see what they do,” STM senior defender Aaron Lemon said of Sioux Falls Christian. “It’s just making sure that we communicate well, making sure that we identify the best players on their team and try to shut them down.”

Many of the Cavaliers’ 10 seniors have experienced a state championship game before, serving as seventh graders on the 2017 team that was denied the program’s inaugural title at the hands of Tea Area in a 5-0 defeat.

Six years later, Sales said part of his game plan is emphasizing to those seniors that there is no next season.

“The biggest thing is just reminding them that this is it,” he said. “There’s nothing else to wait for, you’re not saving yourself for another game or another season, this is all that they’ve worked for to give it their all.”

Solano said an upset victory Saturday, giving St. Thomas More its first-ever boys soccer state championship, would be monumental for the program.

“It would mean everything, everything for us. This would be our first one ever,” he said. “Our school doesn’t make the championship too often, so it would mean a lot to me. Knowing that our team has worked so hard, I think we’re really deserving of it.”

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. MDT at Tea Area High School.