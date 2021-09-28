STM outlasts Spearfish in 5-set thriller

The Spartans took an early 4-3 lead in the third set and held off their opponents with runs of four, five, and four straight points to earn set points up 24-15. St. Thomas More hung tough, however, and staved off six to stay in the set, but Spearfish finally won it with a Brylee Grubb kill for a two-sets-to-one advantage.

The Cavaliers look unfazed to start the fourth, winning the first five points and stretching their lead out to 13-4. They went back-and-forth with the Spartans again, but the margin was enough as eventually they leveled things with a Ross kill to send the match to a decisive set.

“You have to mentally overcome that and mentally decide that you can overcome going down two sets and redeem yourself,” Loeffen said. “I think that it’ll build that team morale for them that we’re searching for.

Spearfish held onto an early 5-2 lead in the fifth, but STM came back to tie at 6-6. The Cavaliers were able to build some distance up 10-8 off three straight errors, but the Spartans answered with three straight points of their own, including an ace by Duncan, for an 11-10 edge before Duffy and Ross came through in the end to give St. Thomas More the victory.