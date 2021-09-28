STM outlasts Spearfish in 5-set thriller

The opening of the final set Tuesday night was as close a fifth as you could have.
Host St. Thomas More and Black Hills Conference foe Spearfish went back-and-forth in the early going, going point-for-point at times and answering the other’s mini runs.
Finally, following a kill by Mairin Duffy to even the set at 11-11, Reese Ross dished out three straight kills, a powerful spike, a tipped ball and a cross-court push, to bring up match point before an attempt that sailed long handed the Cavaliers a 25-20, 23-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 victory over the Spartans.
STM head coach Shannah Loeffen was proud of the way her squad rebounded after a tumultuous weekend at the Belle Fourche Tournament where they went 1-2, including a loss to Sturgis.
“Before we played Spearfish, we had a talk about our past weekend in Belle Fourche that was not pleasant,” Loeffen said. “And I think when we decide to play as a team, no matter what we think of one another, that makes a huge difference.”
Ross finished with 24 kills and three aces for the Cavaliers (15-7), while Duffy tallied 10 kills and four aces and Dani Godkin collected 39 assists along with five kills. Loeffen singled out the performances of Duffy and Godkin after the match.
“Having team leaders like that, even when there are down times, makes a huge difference when they start to pick the team up,” she said.
Stella Marcus led the Spartans (4-11) with nine kills, while Maria Bouman notched eight and Alivia Heairet tossed in five aces. Taylor Duncan collected 16 assists and Callie Wince picked up 25 digs.
“The thing we’ve been focusing most on this season is focusing the entire time,” said Spearfish head coach Christine Skoglund, whose team led two-sets-to-one. “STM’s a very good team, but I feel like our focus wasn’t there every single set. If our focus is there through the entire set, we stay focused and we stay disciplined.”
The Spartans used an 11-3 run in the first set to take a 16-10 lead, but the Cavaliers came roaring back with seven straight points, three in a row from Godkin on a kill and back-to-back aces, to pull ahead. They grabbed six of the final seven points to win the set, finishing it off with a Duffy spike.
STM opened the second set with four straight points off two kills from Ross and built space with a 10-5 advantage. Neither team was able to win more than two straight points after that until Spearfish began a charge and seized six of the next eight points to get back within three, 23-20. The Cavaliers never saw a set point, however, as Heairet rattled off three straight aces and her squad snagged five points in a row to win the set and even the match at 1-1.
The Spartans took an early 4-3 lead in the third set and held off their opponents with runs of four, five, and four straight points to earn set points up 24-15. St. Thomas More hung tough, however, and staved off six to stay in the set, but Spearfish finally won it with a Brylee Grubb kill for a two-sets-to-one advantage.
The Cavaliers look unfazed to start the fourth, winning the first five points and stretching their lead out to 13-4. They went back-and-forth with the Spartans again, but the margin was enough as eventually they leveled things with a Ross kill to send the match to a decisive set.
“You have to mentally overcome that and mentally decide that you can overcome going down two sets and redeem yourself,” Loeffen said. “I think that it’ll build that team morale for them that we’re searching for.
Spearfish held onto an early 5-2 lead in the fifth, but STM came back to tie at 6-6. The Cavaliers were able to build some distance up 10-8 off three straight errors, but the Spartans answered with three straight points of their own, including an ace by Duncan, for an 11-10 edge before Duffy and Ross came through in the end to give St. Thomas More the victory.
“I was happy with them because even after we lost that first set, we came back and won the second and third set, which was really important for us,” Skoglund said. “I was proud of them that way, but now we need to capitalize in the fifth set.”
The Cavaliers host Red Cloud (4-5) on Thursday, while the Spartans host Sturgis (5-14) Oct. 5.
