STM ‘reloading’ with speed after graduating strength, losing QB to injury

Kellen Weber and Lee Neugebauer were out at practice Tuesday afternoon on the fields neighboring Terra Sancta Retreat Center running handoff drills from both the quarterback and running back positions.

The St. Thomas More football duo is expected to see plenty of time in both roles this season following the fourth ACL tear suffered by senior standout Jed Sullivan.

“Not only as a football player but as a leader, he’s a guy who gets our guys fired up. He is the heart and soul of getting everybody ready to go,” head coach Wayne Sullivan said of Jed Sullivan. “The biggest thing is next-man-up, and any team or any coach would say the same thing, because everybody’s one injury away from being the guy.”

With the loss of Sullivan to injury, as well as Charlie Larson, Ryan Wojcik and Jake Goble to graduation, the Cavaliers are retooling the season with a large chunk of underclassmen, and are trading strength for speed.

“It comes down to the fact that it’s not just one guy on this team. We’re a whole team coming together,” Weber said. “If somebody falls down, we’ve all got to pick each other up. We’ve got to be able to pick up that responsibility, and that’s really what I’m going to hope to try to do with this (opportunity).”