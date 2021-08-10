STM ‘reloading’ with speed after graduating strength, losing QB to injury

Kellen Weber and Lee Neugebauer were out at practice Tuesday afternoon on the fields neighboring Terra Sancta Retreat Center running handoff drills from both the quarterback and running back positions.
The St. Thomas More football duo is expected to see plenty of time in both roles this season following the fourth ACL tear suffered by senior standout Jed Sullivan.
“Not only as a football player but as a leader, he’s a guy who gets our guys fired up. He is the heart and soul of getting everybody ready to go,” head coach Wayne Sullivan said of Jed Sullivan. “The biggest thing is next-man-up, and any team or any coach would say the same thing, because everybody’s one injury away from being the guy.”
With the loss of Sullivan to injury, as well as Charlie Larson, Ryan Wojcik and Jake Goble to graduation, the Cavaliers are retooling the season with a large chunk of underclassmen, and are trading strength for speed.
“It comes down to the fact that it’s not just one guy on this team. We’re a whole team coming together,” Weber said. “If somebody falls down, we’ve all got to pick each other up. We’ve got to be able to pick up that responsibility, and that’s really what I’m going to hope to try to do with this (opportunity).”
STM, which went 7-2 last year with an appearance in the Class 11B quarterfinals, was nearly unaffected by this past offseason’s realignment, as it’ll see six of the same opponents on its eight-game schedule. The Cavs open against two new adversaries in Aberdeen Roncalli and Mobridge-Pollock, the latter of which coming as a rematch of last year’s quarterfinal game in which St. Thomas More fell 20-9.
Experience against their other foes will serve the Cavaliers well, but Wayne Sullivan, entering his 31st year leading STM, is keeping an eye on West River programs that he said have improved, including Douglas, Spearfish and Sturgis.
“Teams circle us on their schedule, which is great. It’s what we want. Our boys should be very proud of that. It makes them bring their A-game,” he said. “It’s going to be a gauntlet at the end (of the season), and we like that. Everybody’s two, three times bigger than we are, and that’s fine with us.”
Without the size he had in 2020, Sullivan is focused on the speed of several of his returning players and said he’ll be reverting to a spread offense he’s previously operated that emphasizes plenty of motion, four to five wideouts and getting the ball out quickly.
In addition to Weber and Neugebauer, junior running back Matthew Larson will be St. Thomas More’s workhouse following a breakout sophomore campaign, while junior Trey Herrboldt is moving into a different role as a wideout-slot receiver combo. Junior Tyson Durham makes his return to a starting spot at receiver and sophomore receiver Payton Young steps into a starting position.
Senior Logan Hilt, junior Layton Spratte and junior Ayden Harris, all returners listed at 5-foot-11 or taller, will anchor an offensive and defensive line that Sullivan feels will be a significant advantage.
“We feel that could be one of our strengths. Our line is two-deep at each position, so we feel pretty good about that,” he said. “We feel we’ve got some good team speed, so we’re going to utilize that and try to mismatch with the ball. All three of our quarterbacks, when Jed was here with Kellen and Lee, they all can audible to the gift. I think they see it, they read it, so we’re really lucky with how smart our kids are.”
Defensively the strategy will remain the same, Sullivan said, executed out of a 4-4 formation.
Weber is one of just three active seniors on this fall’s squad, with six players coming from the junior class, five from the sophomore class and six from the freshman class. A whopping 13 eighth-graders also joined the team, which has Weber preparing to get them all accustomed to high school football.
“I think it’s really focusing on taking the younger guys and making them step up into these positions, whether they’re comfortable with it or not,” he said. “Just pushing them out of their comfort zone and making them be able to perform, and that’s what’s really going to help us excel on offense this year.”
Sullivan said he expects players from all classes to see playing time this year — every eighth grader will dress for varsity games — since he’s coached them for several years and they know the program.
“I’ve been privileged to coach them since they were in second grade, so we’ve had them, they know our system, they know all of our verbiage,” he said. “They’ll be able to step in, give a kid a break here and there.”
Sullivan said his expectations are the same this year as they’ve been in years past, and that his goals don’t change.
“A long time ago people were telling me I need to rebuild and rebuild, well we want to reload,” he said. “Rebuilding to me tells the kids we’re in a spot already where we won’t be any good. That’s not our mindset, so we’re going to come out and our goal is to win every game and win a state title.”
The Cavaliers open the season Aug. 20 on the road against Aberdeen Roncalli.
