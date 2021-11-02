STM runs away with final two sets for Region 8A first-round win over Hot Springs

After No. 5 Hot Springs used four straight points to win the second set and even the match at one-set apiece Tuesday night, both the Bison and No. 4 St. Thomas More were searching for how to break away from the other.

The Cavaliers found the answer first, putting together a 6-0 run early in the third, the longest by either squad to that point, and carrying momentum to dominate the final two sets for a 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 25-15 victory in the first round of the Region 8A tournament on their home floor.

STM (22-13) will face top-seeded Rapid City Christian (24-9) on Thursday at Hart Ranch for a spot in the SoDak 16.

“I think mentally we decided to show up instead of just acting like we were here to win,” Cavaliers head coach Shannah Loeffen said of the last two sets. “Compared to last year, this year Hot Springs has made amazing changes and they came to play, and I’m very impressed with how they played and I don’t think we were ready for that.”

Reese Ross collected 16 kills for St. Thomas More and added 16 digs, while Mairin Duffy tallied 10 kills and Dani Godkin notched 31 assists along with half a dozen kills.

Kylene Baker recorded seven kills and two blocks for Hot Springs (20-12), while Jaylen Nachtigall added six kills, five aces and two blocks, and Jenna Ellis collected five kills along with a pair of aces and a pair of blocks.

“Unfortunately we just lost momentum in that third (set). We just couldn’t get out of it,” Bison head coach Tanna White said. “In the third and fourth set, we did not do our offensive job to get them out of system enough, and so they were able to swing at too many balls at us.”

The opening set went back and forth as neither team managed to build a lead of more than four. Kills from Nachtigall and Ellis started a 5-0 run for Hot Springs for a 15-11 advantage, but STM came right back with four points of its own on a stretch where Ross recorded her first kill of the night. At 21-21, the Cavaliers benefited from two Bison errors and finished off the set with kills from Emma Blomme and Duffy.

Hot Springs didn’t waver, however, and bounced back from a handful of service errors in the first set with back-to-back aces by Ellis early in the second for a 5-2 advantage. St. Thomas More made its push, even taking a brief 10-9 lead, but the Bison held off the Cavaliers and built a 21-17 advantage with the help of back-to-back aces by Nachtigall before leveling the match with four straight points, two coming from a kill and a successful block by Ellis.

“(The first set) shouldn’t have been close. We made five or six (service errors) and that’s what really kept us from winning the first set,” White said. “The girls recognized that in the second set and they came out and served much tougher and we were able to get it.”

STM’s 6-0 run in the third for a 9-5 lead was aided by two aces from Quinn Kemp. Duffy came along later in the set and dialed up three kills on four consecutive points, the other coming on a kill by Megan Lee, before Ross blasted a shot on set point that was deflected out of bounds on a Hot Springs block attempt for a two sets-to-one advantage.

Duffy tallied two more kills to help the Cavaliers stretch a fourth-set lead to 14-7. Trailing 16-9, the Bison started a final run to pull within two at 16-14, helped along by three opponent errors, but Lee, Kemp and Ross led a 7-0 run to move within two points of the match. Lee picked up a kill before Duffy spiked a ball that was dug but unable to be returned.

“They don’t get a choice,” Loeffen said of keeping her team focused after losing the second set. “I am trying to build a mental status more so than anything, because if you can mentally prepare yourself for things and recover from things that don’t go your way, that’s what makes the difference.”

Rapid City Christian will host St. Thomas More on Thursday at Hart Ranch.

