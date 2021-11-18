 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
SIGNING DAY

STM’s Dani Godkin inks with Mount Marty

Dani Godkin signing

St. Thomas More senior volleyball player Dani Godkin, center, signs her National Letter of Intent to play for Mount Marty University on Thursday.

 Nathan Thompson

Dani Godkin was the rock for the St. Thomas More volleyball team this season.

While the taller hitters took care of finishing points with spikes, they were spurred on by sets from Godkin, who occasionally threw in a surprise attack herself with a fake set for a kill.

She helped lead the Cavaliers to the final round of the Region 8A Tournament earlier this month in her senior season, and on Thursday she signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Mount Marty University next year.

“It’s really exciting," she said. "I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, so now that it’s finally here I’m so happy.”

St. Thomas More High School senior volleyball player Dani Godkin signed a letter of intent Thursday to play for Mount Marty University.

Godkin, a 5-foot-6 setter who also served as a right side hitter for STM, said Mount Marty head coach Belen Albertos was anything but reserved about expressing her interest in Godkin joining the Lancers' program. 

“The coach was very forward with me when asking me to come and practice with the girls," Godkin said. "And she seemed excited about me, so that made me super excited.”

Godkin is slated to be seventh player from South Dakota to join the squad, and the first from West River. She said she was drawn to Mount Marty due to its size — approximately 1,100 students — and its location in Yankton.

People are also reading…

“The college itself is small and the community is nice," she said. "So I just really liked the family feel.”

Nathan Thompson contributed to this report.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Your Two Cents for Nov. 13

Grandview Elementary just had to be closed for a week and a half due to a COVID outbreak. The school board’s ingenious solution? Stop testing!…

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News