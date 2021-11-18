STM’s Dani Godkin inks with Mount Marty

Dani Godkin was the rock for the St. Thomas More volleyball team this season.

While the taller hitters took care of finishing points with spikes, they were spurred on by sets from Godkin, who occasionally threw in a surprise attack herself with a fake set for a kill.

She helped lead the Cavaliers to the final round of the Region 8A Tournament earlier this month in her senior season, and on Thursday she signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball for Mount Marty University next year.

“It’s really exciting," she said. "I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time, so now that it’s finally here I’m so happy.”

Godkin, a 5-foot-6 setter who also served as a right side hitter for STM, said Mount Marty head coach Belen Albertos was anything but reserved about expressing her interest in Godkin joining the Lancers' program.

“The coach was very forward with me when asking me to come and practice with the girls," Godkin said. "And she seemed excited about me, so that made me super excited.”

Godkin is slated to be seventh player from South Dakota to join the squad, and the first from West River. She said she was drawn to Mount Marty due to its size — approximately 1,100 students — and its location in Yankton.

“The college itself is small and the community is nice," she said. "So I just really liked the family feel.”

Nathan Thompson contributed to this report.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.