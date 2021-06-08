STM’s Horning finishes 4th at Class A State; Winner places 3rd

“We have not gotten top six in forever, so it’s really good. We really wanted to get a banner,” Root said. “That was our goal; just get a banner, so it feels really good.”

The Warriors ended with a final score of 764, holding off Vermillion by 24 strokes and trailing Class A team champion Sioux Falls Christian by 45 strokes.

“These girls have worked their butts off to get to this point, and I’m really quite impressed with the time that they were willing to spend to do what they’ve done today,” Winner head coach Jim Halverson said. “This is a long golf course and this is a tough golf course, and it’s a really tough golf course when you have to walk and push your golf clubs, and I was just impressed with my flatlander girls being able to finish 18 holes.”

Root parred four holes on the front nine, including a stretch of three straight on the seventh through the ninth, before equaling her Round 1 total on the back nine.

She said she felt like quitting before her final round got underway, but decided to finish the state tournament to try and come through for her team.