STM’s Jack Green signs with SDSU football

In the St. Thomas More football team’s season opener against Hot Springs on Aug. 21, senior Jack Green drilled a school record 55-yard field goal after already hitting one from 43.
He quickly emerged as one of South Dakota’s top high school kickers, and on Wednesday afternoon he signed his National Letter of Intent on college football's National Signing Day to continue his career at South Dakota State University.
“It's really surreal,” Green said. “A couple years ago I didn't really think I'd be in this position, and so I'm just soaking it all in. I'm really happy, my family's happy and all my friends are too.”
A member of four conference championship teams at STM, Green went 102-for-110 on extra points and made 17 of 25 field-goal attempts, collecting two all-state selections.
“Jack's been invaluable,” Cavaliers head coach Wayne Sullivan said. “He's been a three-year starter for us as a kicker and each year he got better, and as a coach it's great to have confidence, knowing inside the 35-yard line you've got an excellent chance to score points.”
Black Hills State, SD Mines and Chadron State were among the schools on Green’s list, along with Drake University and a few other Division I institutions, but he said he ultimately chose the Jackrabbits program for the level of care the coaches showed, their desire to win and to prepare him for a career after college.
He announced his commitment to SDSU on Nov. 20.
“I was talking to the coaches for a few weeks, and the culture there; they have a really good family atmosphere,” he said. “And so it just felt like home to me, to be completely honest.”
Blessed to announce my commitment to South Dakota State University‼️🐰🐰 #GOJACKS #JACK21NVASION pic.twitter.com/ibgY2EwtxS— Jack Green (@jackdgreen10) November 20, 2020
Sullivan pointed out that Green was not only a reliable kicker, but played on offense and started on the defensive line as well. Since Green will exclusively be a kicker with the Jackrabbits, Sullivan said he’ll be able to concentrate on kicking and hone his skills.
“Late in games, he was kicking after playing an entire game,” he said. “Now that he's going to be able to focus, I think the sky's the limit for his potential and what he can do.”
Green said his main goal for his collegiate career is to be a starter at South Dakota State by his sophomore or junior year. His biggest takeaways from St. Thomas More, however, will be playing in the big games.
“I've played in a ton of big games here, and my coaches put me in a good position to succeed at the next level as well,” he said. “Coach Sullivan always pushed me to be the best I could be.”
Sullivan said Green will serve the Jackrabbits well.
“Any time one of our boys can sign to play at the next level it’s good for the program, it's good for their family and especially for Jack and South Dakota State University,” he said. “They're getting a good young man. He'll work hard for them.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!