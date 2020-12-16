STM’s Jack Green signs with SDSU football

He announced his commitment to SDSU on Nov. 20.

“I was talking to the coaches for a few weeks, and the culture there; they have a really good family atmosphere,” he said. “And so it just felt like home to me, to be completely honest.”

Sullivan pointed out that Green was not only a reliable kicker, but played on offense and started on the defensive line as well. Since Green will exclusively be a kicker with the Jackrabbits, Sullivan said he’ll be able to concentrate on kicking and hone his skills.

“Late in games, he was kicking after playing an entire game,” he said. “Now that he's going to be able to focus, I think the sky's the limit for his potential and what he can do.”

Green said his main goal for his collegiate career is to be a starter at South Dakota State by his sophomore or junior year. His biggest takeaways from St. Thomas More, however, will be playing in the big games.

“I've played in a ton of big games here, and my coaches put me in a good position to succeed at the next level as well,” he said. “Coach Sullivan always pushed me to be the best I could be.”

Sullivan said Green will serve the Jackrabbits well.

“Any time one of our boys can sign to play at the next level it’s good for the program, it's good for their family and especially for Jack and South Dakota State University,” he said. “They're getting a good young man. He'll work hard for them.”

