STM’s Rylan Horning in 4th, Winner in 3rd after Round 1 of Class A State

SPEARFISH — Rylan Horning decided early that she would take it easy in her first state tournament.
Knowing this year’s event is far from her last, the St. Thomas More seventh grader said she had no expectations and no goals heading into her first round Monday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.
“I’m just going out there and having fun,” she said. “I don’t really care what happens because I have a lot more state tournaments coming up.”
That strategy paid off pretty well for her, shooting a 10-over-82 at the Class A state tournament to enter Tuesday’s final round in fourth place, trailing co-leaders Maiya Muller of Beresford and Kelsey Heath of Sisseton by seven strokes.
Horning is no stranger to the hilly course at Spearfish Country Club either, having played there twice in May where she scored a pair of 90s at the Black Hills Conference Tournament and Region 4A Tournament, placing fourth and second, respectively.
“It helps me a lot because I know where to go and I know what I’m doing,” she said of her familiarity with the course. “Because I’ve played before.”
Despite her easy-going mentality, Horning said she was still nervous at the start of the day, but settled down and played confidently after getting a birdie on the first hole.
“I felt pretty confident,” she said. “I was really nervous at first, and then after that hole I was like, O.K. I got it.”
She went on to par the second hole and grabbed eight in total, including a stretch of three straight on holes 14-16, to help put the Cavaliers in sixth place after Day 1. Teammate Emily Kandolin sits in a three-way tie for ninth place with a first-round score of 90, while Amity Strand is tied for 63rd after shooting a 116 and Charli Stamper is currently in 68th after shooting a 117.
St. Thomas More trails leader Sioux Falls Christian by 53 strokes.
Winner, however, will have a shorter distance heading into Tuesday, as the Warriors are in third place and trail the Chargers by 41 strokes. Rylee Root joins Kandolin in the ninth-place tie after with a score of 90, while Gracie Root sits in a tie for 24th with a 97, Brennan Bachman is in 36th with a 101 and Devan Doughtery’s first-round score of 105 puts her in a tie for 42nd.
Hot Springs, which is in eighth place, is being led by Region 4A champion Jessi Schroeder, who shot a 91 for a tie for 13th place, while teammate Allyson Kattke is tied for 18th place after shooting a 94.
The final round of the Class A state tournament tees off at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday., with the top four groups starting at 9:50 a.m.
