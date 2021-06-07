STM’s Rylan Horning in 4th, Winner in 3rd after Round 1 of Class A State

“It helps me a lot because I know where to go and I know what I’m doing,” she said of her familiarity with the course. “Because I’ve played before.”

Despite her easy-going mentality, Horning said she was still nervous at the start of the day, but settled down and played confidently after getting a birdie on the first hole.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I felt pretty confident,” she said. “I was really nervous at first, and then after that hole I was like, O.K. I got it.”

She went on to par the second hole and grabbed eight in total, including a stretch of three straight on holes 14-16, to help put the Cavaliers in sixth place after Day 1. Teammate Emily Kandolin sits in a three-way tie for ninth place with a first-round score of 90, while Amity Strand is tied for 63rd after shooting a 116 and Charli Stamper is currently in 68th after shooting a 117.

St. Thomas More trails leader Sioux Falls Christian by 53 strokes.