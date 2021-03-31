STM’s Timmer, White River’s Valandra-Prue named Players of the Year

“I was about halfway through my physical therapy when I started getting into running and jumping again,” she said. “That’s when it started getting a little bit easier for me to really see where I was at and know that I can come back and be the player that I was, or an even better player.”

Among the Class B All-State selections, of which Valandra-Prue headlines its First Team, White River teammate Maleighya Estes earned a Second Team bid. The junior guard averaged 20.6 points per game, shot 50% from the floor and famously hit a game-winning jump shot at the buzzer in that state semifinals to send the Lady Tigers to the title game.

“I’ll just remember all the emotions; everything I went through with my injury, and just the mental part of it, the struggles and everything,” said Valandra-Prue, who will run track at USD. “Coming back into the season and doing what me and my team did, and the accomplishments we’ve had together.”

Jones County sophomore Jadyn Jensen, who averaged 19.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game, made the Class B Third Team.

CLASS A

Having already committed to South Dakota State last April, Haleigh Timmer said she still wanted to go out with a bang.