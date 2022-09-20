STM’s Vincent VanLiere wins BHC title in two-hole playoff; Spearfish continues dominance with team championship

BOX ELDER — Eighteen holes of golf proved too few to determine the Black Hills Conference boys individual champion on Tuesday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course, as did 19 holes.

St. Thomas More’s Vincent VanLiere and Spearfish’s Parker Reede finished their rounds tied with a 7-over-par 79, forcing a winner-take-all playoff.

On the first hole of the playoff, both golfers bogeyed No. 1 and continued the battle on hole two. On the second, VanLiere sunk a short birdie putt to take home the conference title by one stroke.

“It’s pretty cool and an honor to win it,” VanLiere said. “As a team if we’re able to shave off a couple of strokes next year, we might win it too. This was a pretty cool experience.”

Reede started the day with a 42 on the front nine, but VanLiere struggled early in the day. The STM eighth grader rallied from a 45 on the front with a 34 on the back nine to force the playoff with Reede.

“At the turn he had a rough front, but said he would have a great back nine and he did that,” STM head coach Andy Shaw said. “A lot of people quit after that start but he didn’t. Both of those players are fun to watch.”

Reede had an opportunity to seal a victory with a par putt on the first hole of the playoff, but his ball lipped out and VanLiere took advantage of the tough break.

When the match concluded, the two golfers shook hands and VanLiere approached the Spartans coaches to express how grateful he was to compete against Reede.

“Character is what is going to get you into Heaven, not a golf score,” Shaw said of VanLiere’s conversation with the Spearfish coaches. “I loved that part of it and this builds confidence for him.”

The finish at the boys BHC tournament Tuesday paralleled the finish of the BHC girls tournament at Rocky Knolls Golf Course this past spring, which also ended in a playoff when a young STM golfer won the title.

Cavaliers golfer Rylan Horning, an eighth grader at the time, defeated Spearfish’s Kali Lantis in a one-hole playoff to claim the individual championship in May.

“Vincent has won it two years in a row now and Rylan works her tail off for the girls,” Shaw said. “Coach (Brandon) Kandolin with the girls and our program feed off of each other, so it’s pretty cool. It’s nice having youth out there, that’s for sure.”

Spartans repeat as Black Hills Conference team champions

Spearfish claimed the team championship Tuesday with a score of 328, nine strokes ahead of second-place STM.

The Spartans lived up to expectations after winning the Pre-Conference Tournament, as a team by two strokes on Aug. 25 at Prairie Ridge.

“We’ve had a good year and I think they are well-deserved to win the tournament as a team,” Spartans head coach Eric Ligtenberg said. “They’ve had multiple wins but Belle Fourche is a good team, STM is a very good team and those teams have pushed us this year. They definitely had to earn the conference championship.”

Ligtenberg said Spearfish has won the Black Hills Conference for at least the last seven years and that it added some pressure on his team at the start of the season to live up to expectations.

“It has to be a big relief,” Ligtenberg said. “They know how good the other teams have gotten and this is a big accomplishment for them.”

The Spartans finished with four golfers in the top 10 with No. 2 Parker Reede at 79, No. 4 Jack Hight at 82, No. 5 Bennet Kortan at 82 and No. 7 Charlie Rasmussen at 85.

Spearfish returns to action at next Monday in the West River Challenge against Douglas, Rapid City Central and Sturgis Brown at Boulder Canyon Country Club in Sturgis.

Team Standings

1. Spearfish, 328

2. STM, 337

3. Belle Fourche, 356

4. Sturgis, 368

5. Hill City, 381

6. Rapid City Christian, 386

7. Custer, 388

8. Lead-Deadwood, 417

9. Hot Springs, 420

10. Red Cloud, 540

Individual Standings

1. Vincent VanLiere (STM), 79

2. Parker Reede (Spearfish), 79

3. Hayden Heig (STM), 80

4. Jack Hight (Spearfish), 82

5. Bennett Kortan (Spearfish), 82

6. Aiden Voyles (Belle Fourche), 84

7. Charlie Rasmussen (Spearfish), 85

8. David Hubacher (Hill City), 86

9. Braxton Tieman (Sturgis), 86

10. Isaac Voyles (Belle Fourche), 86