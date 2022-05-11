STM sends 8 student-athletes to next level

Jed Sullivan had an uphill battle when trying to find his home for the next four years.

With a plethora of knee injuries and surgeries during his school athletic career, including a few he’s currently recovering from, the St. Thomas More senior said the recruiting process was scarce.

“I wasn’t looking at too many places and not too many places were looking at me,” he said. “But I was very fortunate enough that Mount Marty was looking at me and still wanted me after everything that I’ve been through.”

Sullivan, with a .360-plus career batting average for Rapid City Post 22 with more than 70 stolen bases, signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for the Lancers during a signing ceremony Wednesday, along with seven other STM student-athletes.

He’s missing his senior baseball season with the Hardhats, and was out with a knee injury for the majority of last season, but said the Mount Marty program knows he has come back from injury before, and believes he can do it again.

“They were fine with it. I was surprised they were fine with it, just because I’m not going to have a senior year of baseball and they’re taking a gamble on me,” said Sullivan, who plans to study exercise science and work in physical therapy. “Hopefully I can show them that I’m the right option.”

Continued coverage of St. Thomas More’s signing day can be found below.

Kellen Weber - South Dakota Mines (Football)

Kellen Weber said his college search was thorough, as he looked for both strong academics and athletics.

After applying early to South Dakota Mines, he looked into its football program and talked with head coach Charlie Flohr, and liked what he heard.

“I’ve looked at their facilities and some of the things they have, and it looks like a great place,” he said. “I’ve watched a couple of their games and I love how hard they play and how much they’re willing to work, and I think that matches the attitude I bring onto the field.”

Weber embodied that willingness on the field for the Cavaliers last season, as he moved around positions and spent time at running back, linebacker, wide receiver and even quarterback. He plans to bring that same willingness to the Hardrockers and fill whatever role he can.

“Wherever they need me, hopefully I’ll be able to plug in there and play really well,” said Weber, who plans to study physics.

Trey Herrboldt - Black Hills State (Football)

For Trey Herrboldt, attending Black Hills State will be a homecoming of sorts.

The STM wide receiver and defensive back moved to Rapid City from Spearfish a number of years ago, so he’ll be headed back to the Queen City in a couple months to join the Yellow Jackets football squad.

“Since I was a little boy, I always wanted to play college football, and most importantly have good academics, so it’s a dream come true,” said Herrboldt, who plans to study business. “I’m very happy, and I’m getting ready to go to fall camp.”

Black Hills State’s promising program is what drew Herrboldt to the team. The Yellow Jackets have made significant strides under head coach John Breske, who is entering his third season at the helm.

“I feel like for the next while he’s going to do really well with the program,” Herrboldt said. “It just gives me a chance to show what I have and prove what I have for the team. Hopefully I can make that difference to putting BHSU in a winning record, and maybe even pass that.”

Mairin Duffy - Northwestern (Basketball)

St. Thomas More’s signing day emcee jokingly said Mairin Duffy was signing her NLI for swimming.

Duffy, who comes from a long line of basketball players, said she looked at a lot of schools during her college search, and relied on the advice of her sisters, who had been through it previously, on how to choose.

They told her simply, you’ll know when you know, and when she found Northwestern College in Iowa, she knew.

“The coaching staff is amazing,” Duffy said. “I knew they were being completely transparent with me, which is huge because this is where you’re going to be living for the next four years. It just felt right.”

Duffy plans to major in nursing and minor in computer science with the hope of going into nursing infographics.

“I’ve known that I’m going there for a while but I haven’t gotten to sign and put in on paper,” she said. “So I’m just relieved and happy that the decision is done and I can just enjoy the rest of senior year.”

Erica Howard - Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota (Soccer)

Erica Howard was attending a soccer camp at a different college campus when St. Mary’s head coach Nick Rizzo contacted her and wanted her on his squad, and on Wednesday she made it official.

“I feel like it’s a big step into my life now,” Howard said. “And it’s preparing me for my future as well.”

Howard, who plans to go into the medical field, will be joining a St. Mary’s team that is in the early stages of a rebuild behind Rizzo, who is entering his second year at the helm.

“He’s developed this new team, and I'm just really excited to see how I’ll fit in,” she said. “I think it’s pretty cool to see a coach come in, who was left with nothing and build up this new group.”

Emma Blomme - Mount Marty (Softball)

Emma Blomme’s college search was pretty simple. Mount Marty head coach Kayla Bryant was the first person to reach out to her about the future in softball, and after a campus tour, she was sold.

“I didn’t have to search too hard, actually,” Blomme said. “After I went on a visit I was like, this is the place I want to be. I love the campus, they have the program I want to do and the softball program seems great.”

Blomme, who plans to study criminal justice, said she was drawn to the Lancers program for its coaches and their methods, as well its offseason programs and the number of games the team plays.

“It feels amazing. I’m very excited to know where I’m going to be for the next four years,” she said. “I really love the program, so I’m anxious to get there.”

Ethan Burnett - Dakota Wesleyan (Basketball)

Ethan Burnett’s future was a tough decision, he said, and he waited a while to make it, ultimately signing with Dakota Wesleyan to play basketball.

“It’s definitely a relief, because I made my decision pretty late,” he said. “So it’s definitely nice to know where I’m going.”

Burnett, who is undecided on a major, said he wasn’t recruited by many schools, but during an all-star game he participated in last month he drew the eye of Dakota Wesleyan head coach Matt Wilber, who continued to communicate with him after a campus tour, which helped Burnett make his decision.

“I went on a visit, then the coaches were calling me and just keeping in contact with me,” he said. “And made me feel like they really wanted me there.”

Carlie Schlosser - Mount Marty (Track & Field)

Carlie Schlosser didn’t plan on participating in athletics in college, but decided differently when Mount Marty came calling.

“I always had it in my mind that I was going to go to a big school, focus on school and get it done,” she said. “But then Mount Marty came up and I switched my mind.”

Schlosser, a pole vaulter who placed sixth at the state meet last year and was runner-up at the Region 8A meet, said she’s excited to join a Lancers program that is rebuilding, and hosts a recently opened state-of-the-art new facility.

“It’s going to be fun to build that up and just see how it goes,” she said.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

