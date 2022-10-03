STM singles players reach semis, team sits 3rd after first day of Class A state tennis

Down a set and trailing 5-0 in the second, Riley Geyer started striking the ball with authority, hitting angles and taking advantage of Athena Franciliso’s second serve with blistering returns.

On the brink of defeat, the Rapid City Christian freshman broke serve and staved off three match points, winning two games, before the top-seeded Franciliso won a deuce point on her serve to close out a 6-0, 6-2 victory and advance to the semifinals of the Flight 1 singles draw at the Class A State Tournament Monday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

“I just had to keep the ball in play, just get it over the net,” Franciliso said. “Make sure she doesn't come up to the net, and make her mess up.”

The St. Thomas More sophomore met Geyer twice before during the regular season, winning 10-1 on Sept. 8 and 6-1, 6-0 only six days ago. She’ll now face AnnaClaire Rubish of Huron on Tuesday morning for a spot in the championship match later in the day. Franciliso beat Rubish in two regular season meetings earlier this year, 10-1 and 8-4.

Her victory helped lead the Cavaliers to a 252-point finish after Day 1 of the tournament, trailing leader Pierre T.F. Riggs by 48 points and runner-up Sioux Falls Christian by 19.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” STM head coach Stephanie Strand said. “They came out, played hard, left nothing on the table and they just played their hearts out. They did great.”

All six STM singles players advanced to the semifinals, highlighted by a hard-fought 4-6, 7-5, 10-4 win from Madison Schmahl over Christian Rowe of Madison in Flight 6. Shriya Gangineni beat Elizabeth Heinen of Huron 6-4, 6-2 in Flight 2, Katelyn Denholm topped Bianca Medina of Huron 6-2, 6-1 and Amity Strand bested Tetiana Ryherd of Rapid City Christian 6-1, 6-2.

Schmahl, Gangineni, Denholm and Strand all entered the tournament as the No. 4 seeds and will face the top-seeded players in their respective draws Tuesday morning.

“I just tell the girls, every match is a new match, kind of like any given Sunday,” Strand said. “You never know what could happen, who wants it more. Just to treat that match like it’s the first of the season and do the best they can.”

Sophia Meyer won’t have to go through Flight 4’s No. 1 until the title match. Serving as the No. 3 seed, she beat Sienna Maxwell 6-0, 6-3 in the quarterfinals to set up a semifinal clash with No. 2 Kasey Hanson of Vermillion.

Shortly after singles play wrapped up, the doubles session was moved indoors due to rain. Gangineni and Franciliso had to adjust to new conditions as the No. 2 doubles team in Flight 2 but had little trouble knocking off Courtney Sandal and Jaiden Stien of Lennox, seizing the first 10 games en route to a 6-0, 6-1 victory at Arrowhead Country Club.

“I had to change how much spin I hit on the ball, and how far I’d hit my shots. The ball’s going to go further out when you play inside, so I had to adjust to that,” Gangineni said. “Me and my partner have good chemistry, we play inside a lot over the summer, so I think we were able to adjust pretty quickly.”

Gangineni and Franciliso will face Marlee Shorter and Kourtney Walti, the No. 3 seed from Pierre, in Tuesday’s semifinals.

“They have big goals and dreams,” Strand said of Gangineni and Franciliso. “They want a state title, and they're my youngests, so it’s fun to watch them, to see how much they’ve grown over the season.”

In Flight 2 doubles, the No. 5 team of Denholm and Meyer played a tough three-setter against No. 4 Annika Barnett and Mya Halverson of Vermillion, with the Tanager duo coming out on top 5-7, 6-4, 10-7, while the No. 4 squad of Amity Strand and Schmahl bested No. 5 Madison’s Rowe and Miranda Gonyo 6-0, 6-2 to set up a semifinal match against the top-seeded team of Say Ma and Ann Hoek of Huron.

Rapid City Christian ended Day 1 with 180 points, putting it in fifth place among 11 teams. Allison Hill is the Lady Comets’ lone singles player remaining in a championship draw, cruising past Aberdeen Roncalli’s Raley Haskell 6-1, 6-0 in Flight 3 to advance to the semifinals where she’ll face Sioux Falls Christian’s Karly Doom.

Rapid City Christian will have three players — Katie Palmer, Ryherd, and Monica Whitman — vying for fifth-place finishes Tuesday.

The Lady Comets also have a doubles team still in contention for a title in Hill and Palmer, who beat Vermillion 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals and will play the top-seeded Sioux Falls Christian squad in the semifinals.

Spearfish enters championship day with 127.5 points, good for seventh place. While no Spartan remains in a championship draw, Katie Mondloch and Ava Berberick will play for fifth place in Flight 1 and Flight 6, respectively,

Championship day of the Class A State Tournament kicks off at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Team Standings

Pierre T.F. Riggs - 300 Sioux Falls Christian - 271 St. Thomas More - 252 Huron - 238 Rapid City Christian - 180 Vermillion - 163 Spearfish - 127.5 Lennox - 120 Aberdeen Roncalli - 119.5 Madison - 116 Milbank - 70