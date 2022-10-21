STM ties for 7th at Class A cheer and dance state competition

St. Thomas More earned a final score of 209 points to finish in a two-way tie for seventh place at the cheer and dance state competition Friday at Watertown Civic Arena.

Sioux Valley was crowned state champion with 279 points, followed by runner-up Dell Rapids St. Mary (220.5) and Parkston (217.5). Among West River teams, Winner placed fifth (214.5), Belle Fourche placed 11th (199.5), Gregory placed 16th (192), Custer placed 18th (176.5), Hot Springs placed 20th (159.5) and Lyman came in 21st (139.5) out of 21 participating schools.

The Cavaliers finished second in small cheer division, ending one point behind Dakota Valley. Winner placed third in hip hop and fourth in pom, and Lakota Tech placed third in jazz.

Athletes named to the all-state team including Winner's Kendyl Bachmann and Joselin Kludt, Lakota Tech's Adrianne Slow Bear and Timarie Ghost Bear and Gregory's Madi Graber and Kaydence Klein.

The Class AA cheer and dance state competition takes place Saturday in Watertown, beginning at 10 a.m. MDT.