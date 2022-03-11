STM upsets No. 1 Wagner for first State title game berth since 2018

BROOKINGS — The St. Thomas More girls basketball team is enjoying being the underdogs.

As the No. 1 seed in last year’s state tournament, the pressure was on as the Cavaliers were stunned in a semifinal loss to eventual champion Aberdeen Roncalli.

But that early exit only fueled this season’s squad, a slightly weaker roster that entered the 2022 Class A State Tournament as the No. 5 seed.

“As much as it sucks being a lower seed, we just have this mentality that we have nothing to lose,” junior Reese Ross said. “We put it all out on the line, and obviously it’s working for us.”

That newfound mentality helped STM, which had already scored an upset win over No. 4 Lakota Tech in the first round, build a 16-point lead over No. 1 Wagner, and it aided in their thwarting effort when the Red Raiders made their push.

Wagner cut its deficit down to six with less than two and a half minutes left, searching for a repeat comeback performance from its first-round win over Red Cloud, but St. Thomas More was unwavering on defense and knocked down clutch free throws down the stretch to earn a 48-35 upset victory at Frost Arena and book a spot in its first state title game since 2018.

“Some of it was luck, but we did have a little bit of composure finally,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “It was a matter of, we just had to take care of the ball.”

Ross was a commanding force yet again to lead STM (21-3), pouring in 23 points on 8 of 20 shooting and pulling down 17 rebounds while playing the entire game. Teammate Mairin Duffy also stayed on the court for all 32 minutes and tallied 11 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Cavaliers shot 38%, collected seven steals and forced 15 turnovers.

“I told myself before every game up to this point that I’m going to be a shooter,” Ross said. “And so having that mentality, along with my teammates wanting to shoot, it’s awesome knowing that we can all knock down shots.”

Emma Yost played all of regulation for Wagner (22-2) and finished with 14 points on 4 of 7 shooting and added 11 rebounds, while Ashlyn Koupal came off the bench and notched 13 points. The Red Raiders, typically an efficient shooting team, was less than 29% from the floor and went 3 of 22 from beyond the arc.

St. Thomas More will face No. 3 Hamlin (23-2) at 6:45 p.m. MT Saturday at Frost Arena for its first championship in four years.

“Let them celebrate a little bit now. It’s going to be a relaxing night for the girls, hopefully,” Kandolin said. “I’ll start to gameplan a little bit, but tomorrow will be a little shootaround, a good breakfast and the mental part of the game’s going to start to take over tomorrow.”

