 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

STM uses stifling defense to glide past RC Christian

STM1.jpg

St. Thomas More junior Jada Mollman (25) is fouled by Rapid City Christian guard Olivia Kieffer Thursday night at Hart Ranch. Mollman led all scorers with 18 pointers in the Cavaliers' win over the Lady Comets.

 Kent Bush / Journal Staff

Coming out of the holiday break, the St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian girls basketball teams were tasked with squaring off to close out 2021. 

Both squads looked unfazed by the week off, but the No. 1 Cavaliers were simply too much, using stout interior defense and a pair of double-digit scoring performances by Jada Mollman and Reese Ross to slide past the Cavaliers 51-24 in a Black Hills Conference matchup Thursday night at Hart Ranch. 

Mollman finished with a game-high 18 points and added eight rebounds for STM (5-1), while Ross recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards. She also dished out four assists, often to Mollman, who was regularly under the basket for easy layups.

“We just had way better spacing in the second half. We tend to not have good spacing, and that’s one of the things we really need to work on,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Once we did find that spacing and we had better ball movement, we didn’t allow the backside defense to help.”

People are also reading…

RC Christian (5-2) leading scorer Olivia Kieffer was held to just four points, her inside game guarded heavily by Ross, while Savannah Armendariz knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and tallied a team-high nine points. Hayden Thorton chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

“We didn’t hit the shots, Olivia didn’t get a chance, we didn’t do a good job screening her off and getting Reese off of her,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “Reese did a great job at stopping her, and STM did what STM does.” 

Holliday Thorton (three points) drilled a 3 for Christian to open the contest before Mollman and Ross scored four points each on an 8-0 run in the first quarter. Kieffer tallied her lone field goal of the evening off a steal later in the period, which Scarlet Grimshaw (five points) answered with a 3 that sparked a 7-0 run to open the second frame.

Armendariz ended the stretch with a corner 3, but Mollman laid in back-to-back buckets to give St. Thomas More a double-digit lead and Megan Lee (four points) scored to give her team a 21-9 advantage at halftime.

“If you have to live and die on that 3, you know how that goes,” Joe Kieffer said. “Some nights those go in and you look like world-beaters, and other nights you can’t throw it in the ocean, and we were that way tonight. Part of that is good defense, part of that is missing a lot of open shots.”

The Cavaliers surged in the third quarter. Mollman notched consecutive layups, the second off a fastbreak steal, Sloan Kezler (three points) hit a 3 and Ross converted a 3-point play to build their advantage to 20, up 31-11, more than midway through the period.

Ross added a second 3-point play later in the frame before STM outscored Christian 17-9 the rest of the way.

STM will host Belle Fourche (3-3) on Monday, while Rapid City Christian will host Lead-Deadwood (0-5) on Tuesday.

Contact Matt Case at matt.case@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police investigate fatal crash

Police investigate fatal crash

Rapid City Police are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on East Highway 44 and Sedivy Lane where an SUV left the roadway an…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

Your Two Cents for Dec. 24

When will people realize there is no such thing as a living wage or COLA for Social Security? After working for over 50 years, every time wage…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Your Two Cents for Dec. 28

Thank you, Alan Hanks, for your attempt at exculpating Kristi Noem's nepotism in your op-ed. It was a teaching moment for my child, who had ju…

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

Your Two Cents for Dec. 30

I’m tired of the “Oh, poor me!” stories. Where were you in high school? In the front row taking notes and turning in your homework, or in the …

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News