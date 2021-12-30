STM uses stifling defense to glide past RC Christian

Coming out of the holiday break, the St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian girls basketball teams were tasked with squaring off to close out 2021.

Both squads looked unfazed by the week off, but the No. 1 Cavaliers were simply too much, using stout interior defense and a pair of double-digit scoring performances by Jada Mollman and Reese Ross to slide past the Cavaliers 51-24 in a Black Hills Conference matchup Thursday night at Hart Ranch.

Mollman finished with a game-high 18 points and added eight rebounds for STM (5-1), while Ross recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 boards. She also dished out four assists, often to Mollman, who was regularly under the basket for easy layups.

“We just had way better spacing in the second half. We tend to not have good spacing, and that’s one of the things we really need to work on,” Cavaliers head coach Brandon Kandolin said. “Once we did find that spacing and we had better ball movement, we didn’t allow the backside defense to help.”

RC Christian (5-2) leading scorer Olivia Kieffer was held to just four points, her inside game guarded heavily by Ross, while Savannah Armendariz knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and tallied a team-high nine points. Hayden Thorton chipped in eight points and four rebounds.

“We didn’t hit the shots, Olivia didn’t get a chance, we didn’t do a good job screening her off and getting Reese off of her,” Lady Comets head coach Joe Kieffer said. “Reese did a great job at stopping her, and STM did what STM does.”

Holliday Thorton (three points) drilled a 3 for Christian to open the contest before Mollman and Ross scored four points each on an 8-0 run in the first quarter. Kieffer tallied her lone field goal of the evening off a steal later in the period, which Scarlet Grimshaw (five points) answered with a 3 that sparked a 7-0 run to open the second frame.

Armendariz ended the stretch with a corner 3, but Mollman laid in back-to-back buckets to give St. Thomas More a double-digit lead and Megan Lee (four points) scored to give her team a 21-9 advantage at halftime.

“If you have to live and die on that 3, you know how that goes,” Joe Kieffer said. “Some nights those go in and you look like world-beaters, and other nights you can’t throw it in the ocean, and we were that way tonight. Part of that is good defense, part of that is missing a lot of open shots.”

The Cavaliers surged in the third quarter. Mollman notched consecutive layups, the second off a fastbreak steal, Sloan Kezler (three points) hit a 3 and Ross converted a 3-point play to build their advantage to 20, up 31-11, more than midway through the period.

Ross added a second 3-point play later in the frame before STM outscored Christian 17-9 the rest of the way.

STM will host Belle Fourche (3-3) on Monday, while Rapid City Christian will host Lead-Deadwood (0-5) on Tuesday.

