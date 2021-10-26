STM volleyball cruises past Douglas

The St. Thomas More volleyball team closed out the regular season with a win as it swept Douglas Tuesday night in Rapid City.

The Cavaliers opened the match with a 25-17 victory in the first set, took the second set 25-12 and closed it out with a 25-21 win in the third.

Reese Ross paced the Cavs with 11 kills, Marian Duffy added seven kills and six digs and Megan Lee finished with three blocks.

Dani Godkin chipped in with 15 assists, three aces and three blocks for STM.

The Cavaliers closed out the regular season at 21-13, while the Patriots (8-19) host Rapid City Stevens on Thursday.

CUSTER 3, LEAD-DEADWOOD 1: The Wildcats finished the regular season with a win as they defeated the Golddiggers Tuesday night in Lead.

Custer kicked off the match with a 2-0 advantage with 25-21 and 25-18 victories, but Lead-Deadwood battled back to take the third set 25-21.

The Wildcats bounced back in the fourth set and put the match away with a 25-21 victory.

Jayna Prince paced the Golddiggers with 10 kills, Piper Rogers had 25 assists and Allison Mollman finished with 12 digs.

Tilli Katon tacked on four aces and a block for Lead-Deadwood.

The Wildcats finished out the regular season at 10-15, while the Golddiggers (4-21) play at Belle Fourche on Thursday.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 3, STURGIS 0: Rapid City Stevens snapped a four-match losing skid with a straight-set victory over the Scoopers Tuesday night in Sturgis.

The Raiders got out to a quick start in the first set, using an early 11-1 advantage to pick up the 25-20 victory.

Stevens edged the Scoopers 25-23 in the second to make it 2-0 and finished it out with a 25-20 win in the third.

No other information was made available for this match.

The Raiders (14-15) will play at Douglas on Thursday, while Sturgis (9-19) is at Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

ECHL

Rush goaltender Tendeck called up to Tucson

The Rapid City Rush announced Tuesday that goaltender David Tendeck has been assigned by the Arizona Coyotes to the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners.

Tendeck started both of Rapid City’s games during the opening weekend and went 1-1-0 with a 3.01 goals against average and .918 save percentage. He helped the Rush earn a win on Friday night by making a career-high 42 saves on 44 shots in the 4-2 victory over the Tulsa Oilers.

The second-year pro spent time with the Roadrunners during the 2020-21 season but did not appear in a game. With the Rush last season he went 11-14-0 with a 2.78 GAA and .909 save percentage in 27 appearances.

Rapid City returns to action Friday night in Boise against the Idaho Steelheads at 7:10 p.m.

