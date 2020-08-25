STM volleyball opens with sweep of Douglas

The St. Thomas More volleyball team gave new head coach Shannah Loeffen her first win with a convincing three-set victory over Douglas Tuesday night at the STM Gym.
The Cavaliers opened with a 25-19 win in the first set and closed with a pair of 25-15 wins to get the victory in the season opener for both schools.
Senior Sarah Matthes had a big match with 17 set assists, two serving aces and two blocks to pace the Cavaliers. Senior Haleigh Timmer finished with 12 kills, nine digs and one block, while sophomore Reese Ross added 11 kills.
Junior Dani Godkin finished with nine assists and senior Kwynn Morsching added seven digs for the Cavs.
No results were made available for Douglas.
The Cavaliers return to action Saturday at the Rapid City Christian Invitational, while Douglas is at Mitchell Saturday.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: The Lady Comets opened the season with a balanced attack and rolled past the Warriors in three sets Tuesday at Hart Ranch.
Rapid City Christian opened strong 25-9 and put Bennett County away 25-15 and 25-11.
Emma Schultz had 12 big service aces, while Olivia Kieffer led the hitting attack with eight kills. Abby Pierce finished with nine digs and Riley Freeland had 21 set-assists.
The Lady Comets stay home Saturday with their own invitational tournament, while Bennett County is at Valentine, Neb., Thursday.
WINNER 3, BON HOMME 0: The Warriors opened the season with a three-set win over the Cavaliers Tuesday in Tyndall.
Winner had a fairly easy time of it early, winning the first two sets 25-11 and 25-14, before closing out with a tough 26-24 victory.
Ellie Brozik led the way for Winner with 21 kills, nine digs and two blocks. Kalla Bertram had 11 kills, 10 digs and four serving aces, while Mackenzie Levi had 31 set assists.
Jenae Alberts had six kills for Bon Homme and Olivia Bures added five kills.
Winner returns to action Tuesday hosting Burke, while Bon Homme hosts Viborg-Hurley Thursday.
STURGIS 3, BELLE FOURCHE 1: The Scoopers opened the season with a four-set win over the Broncs Tuesday night in Sturgis.
Sturgis started strong with wins of 25-12, 25-22, only to see Belle Fourche win the third set 25-22. The Scoopers bounced back and won the match with a 25-17 victory.
Sturgis is at Huron Saturday, while Belle Fourche hosts Custer Sept. 3.
SULLY BUTTES 3, JONES COUNTY 2: The Chargers held on for the five-set win over the Coyotes Tuesday night in Onida.
No other results were made available.
Jones County is at Bison Saturday and Sully Buttes is at Faulkton Area Tuesday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 1, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Scoopers slipped past the Broncs Tuesday night in their season opener in Belle Fourche.
Hunter Cherveny had 14 saves for Belle Fourche. No other results were made available.
Sturgis hosts Mitchell Friday and Huron Saturday, while Belle Fourche, 3-3, is at St. Thomas More Tuesday.
SPEARFISH 9, ST. THOMAS MORE 1: The Spartans remained unbeaten with a convincing win over the Cavaliers Tuesday night at Dakota Fields.
Jason Albertson scored the lone goal for the Cavs at the 54-minute mark, assisted by Sam Evans. Jacob Solano had 23 saves for STM.
No results were made available for Spearfish.
STM, 1-4, hosts Belle Fourche Tuesday, while Spearfish, 5-0, hosts Huron Friday and Mitchell Saturday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 8, BELLE FOURCHE 1:The Scoopers opened the season with a dominating win over the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
No other results were made available.
Sturgis hosts Mitchell Friday and Huron Saturday, while Belle Fourche, 0-5, is at West Central Friday and Dakota Valley Saturday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!