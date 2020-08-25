STM volleyball opens with sweep of Douglas

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The St. Thomas More volleyball team gave new head coach Shannah Loeffen her first win with a convincing three-set victory over Douglas Tuesday night at the STM Gym.

The Cavaliers opened with a 25-19 win in the first set and closed with a pair of 25-15 wins to get the victory in the season opener for both schools.

Senior Sarah Matthes had a big match with 17 set assists, two serving aces and two blocks to pace the Cavaliers. Senior Haleigh Timmer finished with 12 kills, nine digs and one block, while sophomore Reese Ross added 11 kills.

Junior Dani Godkin finished with nine assists and senior Kwynn Morsching added seven digs for the Cavs.

No results were made available for Douglas.

The Cavaliers return to action Saturday at the Rapid City Christian Invitational, while Douglas is at Mitchell Saturday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, BENNETT COUNTY 0: The Lady Comets opened the season with a balanced attack and rolled past the Warriors in three sets Tuesday at Hart Ranch.

Rapid City Christian opened strong 25-9 and put Bennett County away 25-15 and 25-11.