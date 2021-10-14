STM volleyball stops Custer in straight sets

The St. Thomas More volleyball team earned its fourth straight victory with a 3-0 win over Custer on Thursday in a Black Hills Conference match at STM.

The Cavaliers opened with a 25-20 win in the first set, took the second set 25-13 and closed it out with a 25-20 third.

Reese Ross led the way for STM with 15 kills and eight aces.

Dani Godkin paced the Cavs in assists with 12, while Mairin Duffy chipped in with seven kills.

St. Thomas More (20-12) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Wildcats (8-13) host Hill City.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, GORDON-RUSHVILLE 0: Rapid City Christian snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday.

The Comets won the first set 25-21 and scored 25-18 victories in the second and third sets.

Ana Egge paced Christian with 11 kills and four aces, Olivia Kieffer had 16 digs and nine kills, Jaedyn Nammany finished with 14 digs and four aces, Alexis Truitt contributed 13 digs and Kiley Kallio finished with 22 assists.

Rapid City Christian (16-9) will play in the Douglas Tournament on Saturday.