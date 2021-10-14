STM volleyball stops Custer in straight sets

The St. Thomas More volleyball team earned its fourth straight victory with a 3-0 win over Custer on Thursday in a Black Hills Conference match at STM.
The Cavaliers opened with a 25-20 win in the first set, took the second set 25-13 and closed it out with a 25-20 third.
Reese Ross led the way for STM with 15 kills and eight aces.
Dani Godkin paced the Cavs in assists with 12, while Mairin Duffy chipped in with seven kills.
St. Thomas More (20-12) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday, while the Wildcats (8-13) host Hill City.
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 3, GORDON-RUSHVILLE 0: Rapid City Christian snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Gordon-Rushville on Thursday.
The Comets won the first set 25-21 and scored 25-18 victories in the second and third sets.
Ana Egge paced Christian with 11 kills and four aces, Olivia Kieffer had 16 digs and nine kills, Jaedyn Nammany finished with 14 digs and four aces, Alexis Truitt contributed 13 digs and Kiley Kallio finished with 22 assists.
Rapid City Christian (16-9) will play in the Douglas Tournament on Saturday.
CORSICA-STICKNEY 3, WINNER 1: Despite dropping the first set, Corsica-Stickney won the next three to pick up the victory over Winner.
The Warriors took the first 25-11, before Corsica came back to take the next three 25-22, 25-11 and 25-22.
Morgan Cites paced Corsica-Stickney with 13 kills, Rachel Gerlach added 12 kills and Sutten Eide finished with 33 assists.
Ellie Brozik led Winner with 21 kills, while Lexi Klein finished with 17 assists.
The Warriors (13-10) will host Wagner on Tuesday.
BELLE FOURCHE 3, RED CLOUD 0: The Broncs cruised to a straight-set win over Red Cloud Thursday in Belle Fourche.
Belle kicked off the match with a 25-10 victory in the first set, won the second 25-3 and finished it out with a 25-13 win.
The Broncs (18-6) will play in the Douglas Tournament on Saturday, while the Crusaders (9-13) travel to Sturgis.
HOT SPRINGS 3, DOUGLAS 1: The Bison earned their 15th win of the season with a victory over the Patriots.
Hot Springs opened with a 2-0 lead with 25-12 and 25-14 victories in the first two sets, before Douglas battled back to win the third 25-20.
The Bison regained the momentum in the third and edged the Patriots for a 26-24 victory.
Hot Springs (15-9) and Douglas (5-14) will both play in the Douglas Tournament on Saturday.
High School Cheer/Dance
Sturgis, Douglas/STM top field
The Sturgis and Douglas/St. Thomas More gymnastics and dance teams earned first place finishes at the Black Hill Conference competition in Spearfish on Thursday.
The Scoopers finished first in the cheer competition, while Douglas/St. Thomas More led the way in dance.
No other information was made available.