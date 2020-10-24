STM's Farland sprints way to A boys title

But Farland couldn't let that happen and caught and passed him with about 150 yards to go and sprinted his way to the state title.

He finished in 16 minutes, 15.15 seconds, to 16:22.40 for Davelaar and 16:29.31 for Clarkson.

"My whole plan was to stay with that group. I thought I had the speed to out-kick these guys, and I ended up being right," he said. "The plan was to put myself in a great position to have a chance."

STM coach Royce Wuertzer said they do a lot of speed work in practice, every two weeks on the track, knowing the faster they can be the more efficient they can be.

"I could see in those workouts that it was coming and that his speed would be there if he could just withstand a couple of big hits early in the race," Wuertzer said.

Farland actually tore a ligament in his foot while training during the summer, which slowed him down at the start of the season.

Wuertzer said that he talked to Farland about state a month ago, and they felt like he had a shot, despite his injury.