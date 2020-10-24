STM's Farland sprints way to A boys title

St. Thomas More senior Cody Farland had nothing left to give Saturday, tripping over the finish mat Saturday during the Class A Boys State Cross Country Championship at Hart Ranch.
Luckily, he tripped crossing the finishing line ... in first place.
Farland had enough to come away with the mid upset win, edging Isaac Davelaar of Sioux Falls Christian and last year's state champion, Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson.
"This race was crazy. We come out here and there is snow on the ground and it's 25 degrees," Farland said. "Just like Lead-Deadwood, you have to come out here with a positive attitude. That's what I did today, it was great."
Farland finished second to Clarkson last week at the Region 5A meet in Deadwood, and his best time of the season was only about fifth best in the state this season.
He still felt like he had a shot going into Saturday's race.
"Looking at the past times you probably wouldn't think I had a reasonable chance in winning state," he said. "But those were all on hilly courses, and I didn't have the greatest summer training. I knew I would have a chance on a flatter course. I knew I had to stick with that top group."
He stuck with that top group before it was basically himself and Davelaar, who appeared to be taking control at about 300 meters until the finish line.
But Farland couldn't let that happen and caught and passed him with about 150 yards to go and sprinted his way to the state title.
He finished in 16 minutes, 15.15 seconds, to 16:22.40 for Davelaar and 16:29.31 for Clarkson.
"My whole plan was to stay with that group. I thought I had the speed to out-kick these guys, and I ended up being right," he said. "The plan was to put myself in a great position to have a chance."
STM coach Royce Wuertzer said they do a lot of speed work in practice, every two weeks on the track, knowing the faster they can be the more efficient they can be.
"I could see in those workouts that it was coming and that his speed would be there if he could just withstand a couple of big hits early in the race," Wuertzer said.
Farland actually tore a ligament in his foot while training during the summer, which slowed him down at the start of the season.
Wuertzer said that he talked to Farland about state a month ago, and they felt like he had a shot, despite his injury.
"We watched how the progression of the training had gone once he came back, and he progressed very quickly because of his diligence of why he was hurt and how he took care of things," Wuertzer said. "We felt he could, it was just a confidence thing. Last week at regions, Sawyer made a move and he just missed that move. He came out and said, 'I know like I can run with him now.'"
Nick Batchelor of Milbank was third in 18:00.97 and Isaac Engbers of Sioux Falls Christian was fifth in 17:11.47.
"It (state title) means everything to me. It feels so awesome," Farland said. "The chances of me winning really weren't great, but I came out here and got the job done. I'm super happy about that."
Farland said his recent success has him thinking about a running career in college.
"I haven't made that decision. I think I enjoy running to do that," he said.
It was the third year in a row that the Cavaliers finished third — behind Sioux Falls Christian and Vermillion.
The Chargers scored just 26 points, to 60 for Vermillion and 64 for the Cavaliers. Custer was a strong fourth with 70 points and Miller was fifth with 120. Belle Fourche was seventh with 126 points.
"Our boys did their job today and Vermillion was a little better than us today," Wuertzer said. "Obviously Sioux Falls Christian, their program is amazing with what goes on there."
Sioux Falls Christian coach Luke Vander Leest said they were happy to have a race after missing out on track last spring and not knowing what the weather held.
"We are so thankful for the folks who put on the meet today. Kudos to them," he said.
The Chargers were a heavy favorite going after having everyone back from last year's title team.
"Those guys are best friends. They work hard, they train hard, they laugh a lot," said Vander Leest. "It was just a great win for the team."
Other area top 25 runners were: Gage Grohs of Custer in ninth (17:27.50), John Blote of St. Thomas More in 16th (17:50.99), Miles Ellman of Custer in 19th (17:59.62), Benson Kieffer of Rapid City Christian in 20th (18:00.55) and Luke Rupport of Hill City in 23rd (18:01.70).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!