STM's Kandolin, Hollenbeck grind out tough win over RC Christian

When Rapid City Christian took its first and only lead of the game late in the third quarter, St. Thomas More guards Cade Kandolin and junior Caleb Hollenbeck got things under control, eventually, for the Class A No. 2 ranked Cavaliers.

Kandolin and Hollenbeck scored 16 of the team’s final 19 points as the Cavaliers pulled away for a tough 48-39 Black Hills Conference boys basketball win Fright night at Hart Ranch.

The Comets (9-4) rallied from 13 points down early in the second to lead 30-29 with under a minute to play in the third, but struggled from that point on as STM forced several turnovers and Kandolin and Hollenbeck found their offensive games.

“It was a fun game, a great atmosphere, just a great battle all of the way around,” said Kandolin, who scored 19 points along with Hollenbeck. “We need guys to step up and hit shots, but our defense definitely helps us stay in games.”

It was an up-and-down game offensively and defensively for both teams. STM opened the second quarter with eight straight points to lead by 13, only to go scoreless in the final five minutes. The Cavaliers (11-1) defense, however, held the Comets to just seven points in that stretch to maintain a six-point halftime lead.

“We were fortunate that when our shots weren’t falling very well, when we weren’t scoring, our defense was there,” veteran STM head coach David Hollenbeck said. “The guys played hard defensively. It’s a credit to Rapid City Christian, they defended us well and we struggled getting shots. Fortunately for us, we were able to get just enough rebounds and hit just enough shots."

Kandolin and Hollenbeck scored 79% of the Cavaliers' points and 81% in the second half.

“It’s great to have another guy to score, but we do need some other people to step up. But it is nice when we both hot shots,” Kandolin said.

Rapid City Christian struggled early, falling behind 5-0 and 10-3 before the Comets cut the lead to 13-8 at the end of the first.

Kandolin hit a 3-pointer off an offensive rebound and added a steal and layup to put the Cavs up 21-8 early in the second. But that was it offensively for STM as it went scoreless the rest of the quarter. Rapid City Christian closed with four points by senior Mitch Heidecker to cut the its deficit to 21-15 at the break. The Comets, however, missed their first six free throws and were 3 of 10 from the charity stripe at halftime.

“We just struggled to score when we needed to,” Christian head coach Kyle Courtney said. “Early in the first half we got some good looks, we just didn’t finish or hit our free throws.”

STM opened the third with a Kandolin layup but had just one other field goal for the rest of the quarter. The Comets found their outside game with a 3-pointer by senior Jackson DiBona and two straight 3s by 6-foot-5 junior Elijah Hoyt, followed by a basket in the paint by senior Carson Glassbrenner with 44 seconds remaining for their only lead at 30-29.

Hollenbeck, however, drew a foul on a 3-point attempt and nailed all three free throws as the Cavaliers led 32-30 going into the fourth.

The Comets stayed within three on a 3-pointer by Hoyt early in the fourth, but the STM defense held Christian to just six points the rest of the game. St. Thomas More got back-to-back 3s from Hollenbeck and Kandolin, three points from junior Will Green and two free throws by Hollenbeck to make it a 10-point game with under a minute to play.

“Caleb and Cade did a nice job tonight taking care of the basketball and hitting just enough shots over the top in the fourth quarter,” Dave Hollenbeck said. “It was a fun game. It was a good atmosphere here and I thought our kids competed and played hard, good enough to win the game.”

Despite the loss, Courtney said it was a battle by both teams.

“I have a lot of respect for Coach Hollenbeck and his program, the No. 2 team in the state,” he said. “They are a good team, they are very good defensively. Obviously Kandolin and Hollenbeck are two great shooters. We tried to take those out of the game a little bit tonight and I thought we executed our game plan pretty well on the defensive end.”

Hoyt led the Comets with 12 points on four 3-pointers, while DiBona and Glassbrenner added eight points each.

“At the end of the third and in the fourth, we had a stretch where we made some bad passes and had some bad turnovers,” Courtney said. “You just can’t do that with STM. You have to take care of the ball for four quarters because they are piranhas. They smell a little blood.”

Rapid City Christian has a tough schedule ahead, taking on a strong Class B Lyman (8-2) Tuesday in Presho and hosting a team out of Chadron, Nebraska (10-6) Friday before returning to BHC play the following week against Belle Fourche and Spearfish.

The Cavaliers, after traveling to Lead-Deadwood (1-12) Saturday, are at Class AA Sturgis (2-11) Tuesday and will face Class B No. 1 De Smet (11-1) Feb. 5 in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls.

