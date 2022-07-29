 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBAL

STM's Reese Ross commits to the University of Utah

STM2B.jpg (copy)

St. Thomas More junior Reese Ross (left) drives around the Wagner defense on March 11 at Frost Arena to lead the Cavaliers to a berth in the Class A State Championship game.

 Kent Bush, Journal staff

St. Thomas More rising senior Reese Ross announced her commitment to play basketball at the University of Utah upon graduation Friday afternoon.

Ross earned the Journal's Class A Girls Basketball Best of the West Player of the Year honors this season after leading the Cavaliers to a state championship. She was also a First-Team All-State selection, and was named to the Class A All-Tournament Team.

At State, she averaged 22.7 points and 14 rebounds with a 40.7 shooting percentage in three straight upset wins over the No. 4, No. 1 and No. 2-seeded teams in the bracket. She also averaged more than 31 minutes on the floor per contest, sitting out a total of less than three minutes.

The junior forward nearly averaged a double-double during the season, putting up 18.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.2 steals per game, shooting 48.8%. 

