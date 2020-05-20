STM's Trainor, Stephens to compete at Mount Marty

St. Thomas More seniors Kiah Trainor and Alissa Stephens both like Mount Marty University because of the familiarity of the school and themselves.
Both signed letters-of-intent to compete in NAIA college athletics on Wednesday. Trainor will compete in cross country and track and field, while Stephens will compete in soccer.
"I was excited to know I would have a friend there," Trainor said upon committing to Mount Marty.
Added Stephens: "There is still room for more friends, but it is nice to have a familiar face there."
Kiah Trainor, track and cross country
On why she chose Mount Marty: "I really liked the environment and the coach. I was really excited that it is a Catholic school. I'm coming from a Catholic school, so I felt like it would be a familiar environment. I just really liked the campus."
On competing on the college level: Trainor is expected to run the 800 and the mile in track, as well as compete in cross country. "I fell in love with the sport (running) in high school, so I am excited to just keep doing that. I'm excited for the new challenges and what is ahead."
On her plan of study: Trainor plans to major in history and education. She hopes to become a teacher.
Alissa Stephens, soccer
On why she chose Mount Marty: "I just really liked the campus and the Catholic identity, and it is a very small school, especially coming from a small high school."
On competing on the college level: Stephens looks to play center-defender and center-midfield. "They always say there are 360-degree players, 180-degree players and 90-degree players. I guess I'm a 90-degree player, I like to play in the middle. I'm excited for the challenge, it will definitely keep me on my toes. It will be nice to keep that routine of physical routine going, even with my schooling."
On her plan of study: Stephens plans to major in nursing.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!