STM's Vincent Van Liere wins BHC Invite, Spearfish claims team title

St. Thomas More seventh grader Vincent Van Liere claimed the Black Hills Conference Invitational on Monday at Belle Fourche Country Club, while Spearfish earned the team title.
Van Liere led the 41-player field with a 5-over-77, topping Spearfish's Charlie Rasmussen by four strokes.
Rasmussen led the Spartans to victory with a 9-over-81, as his squad combined to beat out the Cavaliers by 23 strokes, 336 to 359, with the help of a trio of top-five performers. Jack Hight was close behind Rasmussen with a third-place score of 82, while Josh Sunsted followed with an 84, good for fourth.
Following Van Liere for the Cavaliers, Brady Strain and Hayden Heig both tallied scores of 91, ending in seventh and eighth place, respectively, while Sam Gibbon earned a 100 for 17th place.
Among other top 10 finishers, Jacob Harris shot an 85 to place fifth, leading Hot Springs to a fifth-place performance, David Hubacher squeezed into the top 10 with a 92, good for ninth place as Rapid City Christian's only participant, and Aiden Voyles tallied a 94 to place 10th for host Belle Fourche.
As a team, Belle Fourche finished in third place and 42 strokes behind St. Thomas More. Sturgis came in fourth, led by Bennett Gordon, whose 99 put him in 14th, and Custer came in sixth place, led by Ryder Bailer, who ended in 11th after shooting a 96.
Sawyer Brose led Douglas, which came in seventh, with a 15th place score of 100, while Zane Messick led Hill City, which came in eight, with an 18th place score of 101.
Volleyball
MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 3, WINNER 0: Skyler Hansen tallied eight kills and Ellie Brozik added seven as the Warriors fell in straight sets to the Lady Tigers.
Brozik notched two solo blocks and collected 15 digs in the loss, while Lexi Klein picked up 15 assists.
Winner (9-2) travels to Parkston on Tuesday.