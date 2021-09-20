STM's Vincent Van Liere wins BHC Invite, Spearfish claims team title

St. Thomas More seventh grader Vincent Van Liere claimed the Black Hills Conference Invitational on Monday at Belle Fourche Country Club, while Spearfish earned the team title.

Van Liere led the 41-player field with a 5-over-77, topping Spearfish's Charlie Rasmussen by four strokes.

Rasmussen led the Spartans to victory with a 9-over-81, as his squad combined to beat out the Cavaliers by 23 strokes, 336 to 359, with the help of a trio of top-five performers. Jack Hight was close behind Rasmussen with a third-place score of 82, while Josh Sunsted followed with an 84, good for fourth.

Following Van Liere for the Cavaliers, Brady Strain and Hayden Heig both tallied scores of 91, ending in seventh and eighth place, respectively, while Sam Gibbon earned a 100 for 17th place.

Among other top 10 finishers, Jacob Harris shot an 85 to place fifth, leading Hot Springs to a fifth-place performance, David Hubacher squeezed into the top 10 with a 92, good for ninth place as Rapid City Christian's only participant, and Aiden Voyles tallied a 94 to place 10th for host Belle Fourche.

