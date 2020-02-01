Hageman, Manke take saddle bronc lead to kick off Rodeo Rapid City

The bareback event made a first Rodeo Rapid City appearance in the evening performance, and a Badland’s Circuit cowboy, Nate McFadden of Elsmere, Neb., rode Sutton’s Sweet Emotion to a very pleasurable 84-point ride to grab the first-day lead.

“I had seen that horse in Deadwood (Days of 76) when it won Deadwood,” McFadden said. “He is electric and kind of did what I thought he would, showed well and let me do my job. I haven’t done any good so far this year, so it felt good to make a good ride her in Rapid City, which is kind of a hometown rodeo for me in the Badlands Circuit.”

A couple of multi-appearance National Finals Rodeo qualifiers, Hunter Herrin and Tim Bingham, who are on the comeback trail after a couple of seasons lost to injury, turned in solid efforts in the matinee performance.

Herrin, a nine-time NFR qualifier (the last in 2016) stopped the clock in 9.2-seconds in his tie-down roping run, a trip that was timed perfectly out of the box and could have been a second or so better had the young calf been more cooperative.

And in bull riding, three-time NFR qualifier Tim Bingham bounced back from a no-score in Friday’s Xtreme Bulls with an 84.5-point ride aboard Sutton’s EvenFlow.