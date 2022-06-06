Stolen vehicle found in Rapid Valley on Monday

The Pennington County Sheriff's Office retrieved a stolen vehicle Monday morning in Rapid Valley.

The 2013 Mercedes Benz was reported missing Sunday morning from the Central State Fairgrounds. It was discovered in a cul-de-sac at Ross Court Monday morning with a flat tire, according PCSO spokesperson Helene Duhamel.

Duhamel said the vehicle had the keys in it when it was stolen. There are no suspects at this time, and the keys have not been located. Deputies suspect the thief or thieves drove the vehicle off-road and parked it in Ross Court and abandoned it after getting a flat tire because the vehicle was dirty.

PCSO deputies are investigating the case. Duhamel said any details at this time are preliminary. Anyone with information regarding the theft can call dispatch at 605-394-2151.

Duhamel stressed the need for the public to lock their vehicles and not leave valuables in them to combat preventable crimes.

Contact Shalom Baer Gee at sgee@rapidcityjournal.com

