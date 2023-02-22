A potent winter storm set to bring snow and winds across the Midwest has forced the shutdown of government offices, services and schools across Western South Dakota on Wednesday.

Rapid City municipal offices are closed, including the library, swim center, ice arena, Rapid Transit and landfill. Solid Waste operations have been halted — Wednesday collections will be picked up Thursday, while Thursday trash will be picked up once Wednesday routes are done.

The Rapid City Regional Airport is open, but many flights have been delayed or cancelled. Travelers should check their flight status here: rapairport.com.

Pennington County Administrative Offices are closed.

The Seventh Circuit Court is closed. Morning testing for 24/7 is also cancelled; a decision will be made later on evening testing.

Uptown Rapid and the Main Street Square Ice Rink are closed.

Lead's tri-city rubble site is closed.

City of Sturgis offices, Community Center and Public Library are closed.

Hot Springs City Hall opened at 10 a.m.; the library will remain closed.

Mount Rushmore National Memorial is closed on Wednesday. Jewel Cave National Monument is also closed Wednesday and will have a delayed opening of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Wind Cave National Park's Visitor Center and cave tours are closed Wednesday.

Oglala Sioux Tribe Vice President Alicia Mousseau granted administrative leave all day.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Chairman Ryman LeBeau granted administrative leave all day.

Rosebud Sioux Tribe President Scott Herman granted administrative leave all day.

For a listing of school closures, click here: rapidcityjournal.com.