Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PINE RIDGE | A strong storm destroyed at least one home and knocked down power lines in Oglala Lakota County Tuesday afternoon. 

There were reports that a tornado touched down near Manderson, but a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Rapid City said it was unclear whether a twister or straight line winds caused the damage. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said NWS staff will assess the damage this morning. 

The storm hit the county around 5:30 p.m. Chester Steele, who lives in a mobile home near Manderson, was driving to Pine Ridge to buy groceries when he got a call from a neighbor who told him that a storm had damaged his home. By the time he got turned around and arrived at his property, there was only rubble. "I said, 'Where's my house?"

Steele said a new roof was installed on his home within the last year. 

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

There were also widespread reports of hail in the Black Hills region. Johnson said the weather service received a report of 1.25 inch hail in the Sharps Corner area. Dime to pea-sized hail was also reported in Hill City. 

0
0
0
1
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

City Editor

City editor for the Rapid City Journal.

Photographer