PINE RIDGE | A strong storm destroyed at least one home and knocked down power lines in Oglala Lakota County Tuesday afternoon.
There were reports that a tornado touched down near Manderson, but a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Rapid City said it was unclear whether a twister or straight line winds caused the damage. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson said NWS staff will assess the damage this morning.
The storm hit the county around 5:30 p.m. Chester Steele, who lives in a mobile home near Manderson, was driving to Pine Ridge to buy groceries when he got a call from a neighbor who told him that a storm had damaged his home. By the time he got turned around and arrived at his property, there was only rubble. "I said, 'Where's my house?"
Steele said a new roof was installed on his home within the last year.
There were also widespread reports of hail in the Black Hills region. Johnson said the weather service received a report of 1.25 inch hail in the Sharps Corner area. Dime to pea-sized hail was also reported in Hill City.