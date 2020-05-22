Storybook Island opening Saturday for the summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Storybook Island will open Saturday for its summer season.

Park hours will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily through Sept. 7. Through the end of May, a caricature artist will be a special guest Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Storybook Island staff were not available Friday to discuss safety measures the park will take, but according to its Facebook page, staff will be wearing masks and will sanitize the park’s train, carousel and Bippity Boppity Bounce house after each person to protect visitors from the coronavirus.

Visitors to the park will not be required to wear masks. Storybook Island is asking that visitors practice social distancing, staying 6 feet apart while at the park, which is located at 1301 Sheridan Road in Rapid City.