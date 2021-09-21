Storybook Island receives $50,000 for all-abilities playground

“We’re helping the capacity for Storybook Island to reach more children (who can) participate in their play area,” Hamburg said. “Every year, we’re very proud to be able to have this kind of impact on local nonprofits. … A lot of good work happens in the Black Hills.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Storybook Island’s Adult Fun Night raised about $13,000. That money, plus some donations from the community and the $50,000 grant, will all be used to purchase the six all-abilities playground pieces, Laws said.

“We’re super excited about it,” Laws said. “We want to keep expanding Storybook Island for future generations.”

Laws said the park has seen a growing need for inclusive play equipment. Making the park more accessible fulfills Storybook Island’s original mission when it was established in 1959 — to be a place where all children can play, Laws said. Previously, the park had one outdated wheelchair-accessible swing that could not accommodate electric wheelchairs.

Laws took on the job of executive director in April after longtime executive director Connie LeZotte retired. One of Laws' first goals was to raise money for inclusive playground equipment. Fundraising began in May and will continue, Laws said. Ultimately, Laws hopes Storybook Island can purchase and install all-abilities pieces throughout the park.