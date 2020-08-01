Strange offseason hasn't curbed Lock's expectations

The NFL scuttled the entire four-week preseason at the players' request to allow them to slowly ramp up their football fitness, something that's both beneficial and detrimental as the roster gets built.

"I was hoping for a couple preseason games just because we are so young on the offensive side to get to see somebody else," Elway said. "We're going to have to deal with it.

"Today's world is adjusting, so we'll adjust to that. The mature kids will come in and do everything they can to get up to speed, but again, they're going to be young guys without an offseason program. We definitely have to give them some rope and temper it a little bit and take it one practice at a time."

While Lock remains defiant in the face of these obstacles, he said he's also a realist.

"The real factor of it is yes, we didn't get enough time with each other. We're going to get a shortened period of time to pick up a lot of things extremely quick and it may not be the prettiest at first," Lock said. "But our job is to make the mistake, learn from it and try not to make that mistake more than once because we really don't have time to make the same mistakes."

TIGHT END LOGJAM: