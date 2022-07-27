Streaking Stars eager to make a splash at State

Rapid City Post 320 wasted no time after it qualified for the state tournament for the first time in six years with a sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 West on Saturday.

The Stars reconvened at Pete Lien Memorial Field on Sunday night for a shortened batting practice. Then they hit the field on Monday and Tuesday to prepare for their first-round matchup with Mitchell Post 18 at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Fitzgerald Stadium.

In addition to taking advantage of their extra practices, head coach Brian Humphries asked former Stars pitchers playing college ball to come back and throw at practice so the team would be ready to face better arms.

“Baseball is a very routine sport, so it’s business as usual,” Humphries said. In practice we are going to keep doing the same thing we have been doing. For hitters we want them to face pitchers that are more or less what they will see in games.”

Post 320 is 33-16 overall and 17-6 against in-state opponents. The Stars turned on the jets in July and enter the tournament with an 11-5 record this month. They have also won five of their last six games, outscoring opponents 56-35 in those contests.

Lane Darrow has anchored the Stars offense, hitting .419, the best average among players with at least 25 at-bats. In the state tournament play-in series against Sioux Falls Post 15 West, Darrow went 7 for 7 with three runs and two RBIs.

“We are confident right now and are playing great,” Darrow said. “We just need to keep bringing it. My confidence is through the roof. We are all seeing the ball well and will take that to state and keep it going.”

Humphries said Post 320’s heightened confidence bodes well as the team continues into the postseason.

“If we play our game we should do pretty well,” he said. “Any time you go outside of what you are used to doing, that’s when you get in trouble. We are a good team, we can compete with anyone in the state and want to do what we’re taught and let the chips fall where they may.”

Mitchell enters the state tournament with a three-game winning streak after it swept Aberdeen in the state playoffs. Post 18 is 25-13 overall and 17-6 against in-state opponents.

“They have a few good guys and are a good hitting team,” Darrow said. “As long as we keep our defense good and hit well, we should be able to stay in the game.”

Mitchell packs a punch at the plate with a .305 team average and five starters hitting greater than .315. Meanwhile, its pitching staff holds opponents at bay with a 3.48 team ERA.

The Post 320 staff elected Brady Fallon to start against Post 18, with ace Jett Wetzler slated to start Game 2 regardless of what happens in the opening round.

“I’ve been looking to start a lot this year,” Fallon said. “I’ve mostly been a closer this year, but have been getting more starts and I enjoy it. I just like the ball in my hand at all times and whenever that happens, I’m all for it.”

Fallon (2-0) has pitched 37 2/3 innings in 12 outings for the Stars and boasts a 2.97 ERA with 1.24 WHIP. Wednesday will mark his fourth start of the season, and Humphries hopes he sets the tone with a solid performance to kick off the tournament.

“In that state tournament the first two games are very important,” Humphries said. “If we win those first two, we only have to win one more to make it to the championship and play for a chance to go to the Midwest Regional. It’s never easy, or a good thing, to fight your way out of the loser’s bracket.”

The winner of Wednesday’s game advances to face the winner of Rapid City Post 22 and Harrisburg Post 45’s matchup in the second round.

Fallon and Darrow agreed that the prospect of a rematch with the Hardhats provides extra motivation to pick up a win over Mitchell.

“We want to play them again for sure,” Darrow said. “If we can just both win our first game then we get them.”