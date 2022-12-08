Strider Bikes hosts Jingle Bell Legacy Ride on Friday

Strider Bikes is hosting its annual Jingle Bell Legacy Ride from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City. Families of all ages, as well as local businesses, are invited to join in the bike ride dressed in their most festive Christmas garb. The cost is $10 per rider. The minimum for businesses to donate is $50 plus $10 per rider. All participants are encouraged to wear helmets.

To learn more and to register for the Jingle Bell Legacy Ride, go to https://striderbikes.com/all-events/jingle-bell-legacy-ride-2022/

Strider will provide games, prizes, a silent auction, holiday music and treats. Participants and businesses can compete for prizes based on best holiday attire and more.

All proceeds from Jingle Bell Legacy Ride support All Kids Bike, a nonprofit whose mission is to teach every child in America how to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class.

“The Jingle Bell Ride is one of our favorite traditions at Strider Bikes,” said Ali Bice, Strider Bikes event coordinator. “It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season, spread some cheer throughout the community, and support a great cause to get more kids on bikes.”