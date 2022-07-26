String of thefts in west Rapid City leaves 12 vehicles burglarized, three stolen

Video footage shows suspects of multiple burglaries and car thefts in west Rapid City were armed at one point as they looked for entry to a home earlier this month.

Other footage shows them checking car doors on Thames Circle. The Rapid City Police Department is investigating the string of thefts that occurred between July 15-19 in several west Rapid City neighborhoods, including the areas of Sheridan Lake Road and West Chicago Street.

RCPD spokesperson Brendyn Medina said the neighborhoods saw a total of 12 vehicle burglaries, three stolen vehicles, one incident of trespassing on Sunburst Drive and one burglary of an open garage.

"We have three detectives that are assigned these cases, and they’re working on them together. They’re working to determine how they relate to each other,” Medina said.

There were no signs of forced entry in any of the cases, and the three stolen vehicles were unlocked with the keys in them, Medina said. They have all since been recovered. Two firearms are among the missing items stolen from vehicles. Police have not released a complete list of all missing items.

Medina said it’s important that residents secure their belongings, vehicles, residences, garages and windows to protect against “car hopping” and “door hopping.”

“Folks go in under the cover of darkness checking door handles for ones that are unlocked, and then once they find one, they can get in and take whatever they want,” he said.

In the trespassing case on Sunburst Drive, the homeowner, Chris King, said he received a notification from his surveillance app in the early morning hours of July 19. Footage from 2:18 a.m. showed at least two armed men walking around the home's entrances. RCPD Criminal Investigations Division Lt. Christian Sigel said it’s unclear if the guns pictured in the video are the same reported stolen from the vehicles.

King said he called the police at about 4:45 a.m. after seeing the notification, unsure if someone was in the home.

"They came immediately. There were sirens blaring and everything," King said. "They swept the house. They had us stand a couple houses down. They took (DNA) swabs. They took fingerprints."

Sigel said investigators took swabs from both vehicles and the home scene, which is being sent to the state and local labs for testing.

"Hopefully something will pan out with that as well," Sigel said.

On Friday, police asked for the public’s help in identifying one of the men in the video and for information on the burglaries. Medina said detectives have received “a large amount of information.”

Anyone with additional tips can contact Detective Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters "RCPD" and the information to 847411.