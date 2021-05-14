Strong, Greenfield honored by AFCA

South Dakota State running back Pierre Strong, Jr. and offensive tackle Garret Greenfield were honored Friday as first-team members of the 2021 Spring AFCA FCS Coaches' All-America Team.

Strong, a junior from Little Rock, Arkansas, leads a balanced Jackrabbit rushing attack with 650 yards in eight games (81.2 ypg) and is averaging 5.6 yards per carry with three touchdowns. He also ranks third on the team with 18 receptions for 167 yards and a score.

Earlier this week, Strong was named to the Stats Perform FCS All-America Second Team.

A sophomore right tackle from Rock Valley, Iowa, Greenfield earned a spot on his third All-America team this week as a key part of a Jackrabbit offensive unit averaging 30.1 points and 407.7 yards of total offense per game en route to advancing to this weekend's Football Championship Subdivision national title game. Greenfield was a first-team all-Missouri Valley Football Conference honoree who earned MVFC Offensive Lineman of the Week recognition twice during the spring season.

Greenfield also was a first-team selection by Stats Perform and The Associated Press.

The American Football Coaches Association has selected an All-America team since 1945 and currently selects teams in all five of its divisions.

South Dakota State, 8-1 overall, has advanced to the Football Championship Subdivision national championship game and will meet Sam Houston at 1 p.m. Sunday in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ABC.

