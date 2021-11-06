Strong helps South Dakota St. upset North Dakota St. 27-19

BROOKINGS — Pierre Strong Jr. had two touchdown runs and the running back threw for another score as South Dakota State knocked off previously unbeaten and second-ranked North Dakota State 27-19 on Saturday.

It was the second win in a row for the 12th-ranked Jackrabbits (7-2, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) against rival North Dakota State (8-1, 5-1). South Dakota State snapped the Bison's 32-game home winning streak with a 27-17 victory in April.

Strong broke loose with a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play following the opening kickoff. He finished with 22 carries for 152 yards, and surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in a season for the third time in his career.

Smith added a 1-yard TD run late in the first quarter and then tossed an 11-yard pass to a wide-open Tucker Kraft in the end zone as the Jackrabbits built a 24-7 halftime lead.

Cam Miller's 14-yard touchdown pass to RaJa Nelson late in the third quarter pulled North Dakota State to 27-14. Miller then led an 88-yard drive on the next series but threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal.

The Bison later added a safety, and Jake Reinholz's 33-yard field goal with 1:09 remaining capped the scoring.

Chris Oladokun was 13-of-22 passing for 157 yards for the Jackrabbits. Jaxon Janke had six receptions for 118 yards.

Miller completed 15 of 22 passes for 218 yards with two touchdown passes and one interception. He also led the Bison on the ground with 59 yards.

Camp, Bell connect to send S. Dakota past W. Illinois 42-21

MACOMB, Ill. — Carson Camp threw a pair of touchdowns to Carter Bell and South Dakota used the last 10 minutes of the second quarter to break away from Western Illinois for a 42-21 win on Saturday.

Down 14-7, Camp threw a 60-yard touchdown to Bell with 10:19 before intermission to make it even. After forcing the Leathernecks to punt, the Coyotes (6-3, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) went on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended when Michael Mansaray ran it in from the 5-yard line with 3:25 before the break.

Then, after Western Illinois' (2-8, 2-5) three-and-out, Camp ran it from the 1 with seven seconds until half to end an eight-play, 76-yard drive.

Camp threw for 246 yards and Bell caught five passes for 182 yards. Nate Thomas had 11 carries for 110 yards rushing.

Connor Sampson threw for 362 yards with two scores and two interceptions for Western Illinois.

