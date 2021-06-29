Struggling Post 22 to host annual Firecracker Tournament

It's a season of firsts for the Rapid City Post 22 Hardhats at the new Dave Ploof Field at Black Hills Surgical Hospital.
Beginning Wednesday and running through Sunday will be the annual Firecracker Tournament, drawing seven other teams from five states.
Post 22 manager Kelvin Torve said the new stadium makes this tournament a "bigger deal."
He said three teams from the CWS Bluejay Classic in Omaha, Neb., approached him about playing in next year's tournament.
"The reputation is going to grow with this ballpark of ours. I'm excited about it," he said.
Other teams competing will be the Missoula (Mont.) Mavericks, Creighton Prep from Omaha, Neb., the River Park Eagles from California, Rocky Mountain (Colorado), Premier West, Colo., Thunder Academy, Colo. and Terre Haute, Ind.
"It's a good field. The California team is new. Their coach is the head coach at Sacramento State (Reggie Christiansen). He's a Division I coach and he is bringing his team in," Torve said. "Creighton Prep hasn't come up here in years, so it is going to be one of the better fields since I moved back here."
Christiansen is also the former head coach at South Dakota State (2005-2008)
The Hardhats open the tournament Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. against Creighton Prep and play Terre Haute Thursday at 7:15 p.m., River Park at 5 p.m. Friday, followed by Premier West at 7:15 p.m. and Thunder Academy Saturday at 7:15 p.m. The popular fireworks show begins at about 10 p.m. Saturday night after the Post 22-Thunder Academy game.
The title game is set Sunday at 2:45 p.m., with the consolation games starting at 8 a.m.
Thunder Academy is a showcase team from Colorado that has a number of Division I players on it, Torve said, with Rocky Mountain (Fort Collins) the defending tournament champion and Missoula owning two wins in three games over the Hardhats a couple of weeks ago in Missoula.
"Whatever time of the day, if a fan wants to watch baseball, it is going to be good baseball," Torve said.
The Hardhats, meanwhile, have dropped seven of their last nine games, including five in a row in Omaha last week after winning their opener, 15-11 over Millard West (Omaha).
Based on their record (21-20), Torve said they are not a very good team right now.
"But what I tell our guys is the final chapter on this team has not been written," he said. "We have one month to fix this and I think we will. We had a two and one-half hour practice (Tuesday) and probably 45 minutes of it were players just coming up and wanting extra work. The guys are hungry to get better. They are dissatisfied with our record, as the coaches are. If everybody wants to improve, we will. I have no indication that they are giving up on the season, it is just something that is taking us a little longer this year to find our rhythm and momentum. I think we'll get there."
Torve said the Hardhats haven just seven players on this year's roster that have won a state title for Post 22, which captured its 43rd championship last August.
He said playing for and winning state championships is sometimes a learned skill, and Torve said that is how they prepare their young players by playing at Missoula, playing at Creighton Prep and playing at the Gopher Classic. Post 22 traveled 2,400 miles in the last 10 days to play baseball.
"That is stressful and we stress our guys, and hopefully at the end of the season, it pays off with a mentally tough baseball team," he said.
The Hardhats have struggled on the mound, which was one their strengths last year with a veteran pitching staff. In 41 games, they have an earned run average of 5.01. Last season’s Post 22's staff had a 2.99 ERA.
Hunter Tillery and Jake Goble are both 4-2, with Tillery with a 2.37 ERA and Goble, a South Dakota State recruit, at 4.04. Blake Weaver is 3-1 with a 4.72 ERA and Bransen Kuehl, a Utah recruit, is 1-1 and 4.08 ERA.
Torve said although they have struggled on the mound for most of the year, when they do pitch well, it seems like they are struggling at the plate, or they're throwing the ball away.
"You get bad results from inconsistent baseball," he said. "But we're still working, we're still applying ourselves and we're still going to the ballpark every day with a fresh attitude. That is going to pay dividends at the end, I believe."
The Hardhats also lost veteran catcher Dalton Klosterman for the season with a thumb injury that he had surgery on last week, but Kuehl, who participated in the MLB Pre-Draft Combine Thursday through Sunday in North Carolina and missed the Omaha tournament, is back with the team.
Kuehl, who will look to play in the field at Utah as well as pitch, is the team's leading hitter with a .425 average, with four home runs and 30 runs batted in.
"It is nice to have (Kuehl) back because he is a bat in the middle of the lineup and he can go get it in the outfield," Torve said. "He hasn't thrown that much this year, but this month he will be throwing a lot."
Second baseman Drew Scherbenske is hitting .357, while Goble is at .349 with eight home runs and 51 RBI in 40 games.
Klosterman was hitting .308 before his season ended.
Jacob Solano and Luke Jegeris have taken over the catching for the Hardhats with Klosterman's injury.
"We had a luxury for a couple of months with three catchers, but when Dalton went down, we're down to two," Torve said. "They are good catchers and I am confident with our catching. They are improving all of the time and Shawn Bolton is our catching coordinator and works with them year around. They know what to do, and now we need them to execute."