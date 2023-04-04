Middle and high school students will connect with local businesses and explore potential careers in South Dakota during the annual South Dakota Week of Work, April 3-7.

It is a time to celebrate work-based learning partnerships that happen year-round, organizers said.

“Don’t assume youth in your community are familiar with local businesses, the types of jobs available, the necessary training or all the great benefits and opportunities right here at home,” state Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman said. “The Week of Work is a great way to connect with students and provide a positive experience.”

Work-based learning is a critical component of a student’s career exploration journey. It exposes them to high-wage, high-demand careers within their own communities, according to the Department of Education. For businesses, it’s a chance to proactively address workforce challenges by building a pipeline of interest among the next generation.

“South Dakota’s economy thrives when business, industry and education come together to provide opportunities that benefit our young people and develop the future workforce of our state,” South Dakota Secretary of Education Joseph Graves said. “The Week of Work is one vehicle for driving these important connections.”

The South Dakota Week of Work is sponsored by the South Dakota departments of Labor and Regulation and Education in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development, the South Dakota Retailers Association, and the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce and Industry.