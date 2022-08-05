Sturgis 2022 kicks off

STURGIS — In the midst of temperatures reaching the mid-90s, the 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began at full throttle on Friday afternoon.

Downtown Sturgis' transformation from a small South Dakota town of less than 7,000 to the legendary gathering of motorcyclists seemed to be complete. Motorcycles packed downtown in parking areas on Main Street labeled "motorcycle parking only this block."

Vendors selling souvenirs and motorcycle gear lined the streets and occupied storefronts. Tattoo shops were open for business. One rally-goer, Chuck Pedden, 67, of Cincinnati, waited in the shade under a tent at Sturgis Rally Point drinking a beer as his wife was at a shop getting flowers added to an existing hummingbird tattoo.

The day officially kicked off around 12:30 p.m. with the 82nd annual Opening Ceremonies Parade on Main Street. Dancers from the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company in traditional regalia started the parade. The remainder included one thing: motorcycles of all colors, makes and models.

The Budweiser Clydesdales were missing from the parade, but Budweiser and its local distributor, Quality Brands of the Black Hills, are the official malt beverage sponsor of the rally.

Radio personality D. Ray Knight from Real Rock Fox 100.3 welcomed the crowd just before 1 p.m. to the opening ceremonies at the Sturgis Rally Point on Harley-Davidson Way and introduced Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.

A color guard presented the American flag, and Carstensen’s niece sang the national anthem. After the national anthem, Carstensen invited the crowd to join him in a prayer. He thanked God “for Harleys … for open roads” and for people to show each other love.

After prayer, Carstensen welcomed this year’s rally grand marshal and former NASCAR driver Rusty Wallace to the stage, who announced the official start of this year’s rally.

“As we say in NASCAR, let’s drop the green flag on this baby,” Wallace said, who noted he’s attended the rally for 18 years.

Carstensen presented Wallace with a brick bearing his name before allowing the rally’s sponsors to speak, including representatives from Budweiser, Custom Chrome, GorillaPro, Fox 100.3 and The Homeslice Group, Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys, RumbleOn and RideNow, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

The mayor said the city has created the Sturgis Rally Charities Endowment and hopes to be able to contribute $50,000-$100,000 to needs and organizations in the community from interest gleaned from the endowment. He said a local donor is willing to match up to $100,000 in donations.

He then yielded the stage to Ronnie Preston, who is Apache, from the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company.

“I’ve had the opportunity to travel all over this great Mother Earth and hear wonderful stories of our culture, our people, and to share it with everybody. Although we are stereotyped, that is not who we are. We are still here. This is our culture. These are our stories,” Preston said.

Preston told stories leading up to the dances. Explaining the meaning of the grass dance, he told of how young men would use their feet to stomp the prairie grass down to make way for lodges and said the grass is referred to as mother earth’s hair.

Dancers also performed the eagle dance, paying tribute to the eagle, a significant creature in many Indigenous cultures.

“We wore our eagle feathers then, and we still wear them now,” Preston said.

Preston told the Journal he has traveled with the group for six years, and they perform all over the country.

“It’s more or less just to share with people, so that when they engage with Native people at a powwow or a gathering, they have an understanding of what it is that they’re looking at,” he said.

Michelle Reed, manager and co-founder of the group, said the members who performed on Friday represented four tribes: Ojibwe, Menominee, Lakota and Apache. Reed said she wanted to educate people in a way that would draw people into Native American stories, “in a more theatrical” way.

“I felt like they really took it in and love the story,” Reed said of the crowd.