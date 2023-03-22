The City of Sturgis is moving forward with its plans to hire a new City Manager while a citizen-led opposition waits for a ruling from the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Sturgis City Council passed Resolution 2023-20 in mid-February, which opened the discussion around the city manager position and provided a pathway for the opposition to organize a referendum and ultimately force an election. It also established a seven-person management team made up of city leaders to handle the city manager duties until another was hired.

The opposition needed 254 valid signatures from those registered to vote in Sturgis — five percent of the registered voters in the city — submitted within 20 days.

According to a press release from the city, officials knew a vote could be possible, but wanted to afford the opportunity to the citizens.

“We had hoped that we could have had a healthy civic discussion on the merits of whether or not the city of Sturgis should have a city manager,” Mayor Mark Carstensen said.

As of the filing deadline — 6 p.m. on Monday, March 20 — the petition hadn't been received, so the City of Sturgis will now continue with their search for a new city manager.

Local attorney Eric Davis, who is organizing opposition to the appointment of a city manager, spoke on The Sturgis Kitchen Table podcast about the opposition's decision to forgo the referendum. In a press release from TSKT, Davis said the decision was "difficult, but the safest course of action." The opposition has applied for an order from the South Dakota Supreme Court to declare the city's actions premature until such a time the court rules on a December 2021 petition.

"It is my opinion that both Resolution 2023-20 and the resolution appointing the interim management team are illegal," Davis said. "It is not the job of the citizens of Sturgis to refer illegal laws to a vote; it is the job of the judiciary to invalidate illegal laws upon proper application."

Opponents have been pushing against the office since late 2021, with a petition by Sturgis Citizens for Change circulating that December to change to an aldermanic form of government and eliminate the city manager position. City Attorney Mark Marshall issued a response that the City Council should "take no action" and that the question posed was improper.

That petition was deemed invalid by then-Circuit Court Judge Kevin Krull in early 2022. Krull said there is a way to remove the city manager, but that petition was not it.

Those in opposition of the city manager position are waiting for the state Supreme Court to either uphold or overturn Krull's ruling, which is expected sometime before the summer.

A lawsuit was filed against then-city manager Daniel Ainslie in October 2022 claiming the election procedure that led to his hiring was improper and calling for him to repay all of his salary and benefits dating back to his 2011 hire. Ainslie was the second city manager; the lawsuit made no claim or mention of David Boone, who held the position from 2007 to 2011.

That lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Krull, who ruled there was "no specific injury" to the three plaintiffs — Tammy Bohn, Justin Bohn and Brenda Vasknetz. Krull stated there was no merit to the suit and that it appeared to be a personal vendetta against Ainslie.

Ainslie resigned to take the role of Finance Director with Rapid City in early 2023, telling the Journal it wasn't the lawsuit that drove him out, though the animosity it created did impact his family.

The full release from The Sturgis Kitchen Table can be read below: