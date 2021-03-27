Sturgis baseball opens with wins over Central, Huron

The Sturgis Scoopers opened the high school baseball season with two outstanding pitching performances and earned wins over Rapid City Central and Huron Saturday at Titan Field.
The Scoopers toppled the Cobblers in the first game 14-4 and then blanked the Tigers 10-0 on a combined one-hitter in the nightcap.
Against Central, Sturgis broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with four runs, before putting the game away with six runs in the fourth and the more in the fifth.
Central added three runs in the fifth to close its scoring.
David Anderson picked up the win on the mound for Sturgis, giving up just one hit and no runs through 3 2/3 innings, striking out five.
Kaden Olson, Owen Cass, Anderson and Ridge Inhofer all had two hits for the Scoopers, with Cass knocking in three runs and Inhofer and Kain Peters two runs each.
Riley Palmer had two RBI for the Cobblers, while Trey Hullihen knocked in one run.
Against Huron, Sturgis jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the first and rode the pitching of Peterson, who gave up o runs and no hits in five innings, striking out 10. Kelton Olson pitched one inning and gave up the lone Huron hit.
Offensively Anderson had two hits and one RBI, while Kelton Olson knocked in three runs.
Sturgis returns to action Wednesday when it hosts Harrisburg in a doubleheader.
Central also fell to Huron 19-1 Saturday. The tigers broke the game open with eight runs in the third inning and six in the fifth. Huron had 16 hits in the contest.
Aidan Mason, Palmer and Kyle Schlueter all had one hit each for the Cobblers.
The losses dropped Central to 0-4 on the season. The Cobblers take on Rapid City Stevens Monday at 6 p.m. at McKeague Field.
Micah Swallow leads AA boys to win 3 Class Shootout
Rapid City Central senior Micah Swallow had two strong games as the Class AA won the 3 Class Shootout boys' basketball tournament Saturday in Salem.
The AA team defeated Class B 118-94 and ran past Class A 126-97. Against Class B, Swallow scored a team-high 17 points, hitting 8-of-13 from the field, and adding 10 rebounds, three assists (no turnovers) and two steals.
Against Class A, Swallow scored 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting. In the two games, Swallow hit 15-of-23 from the field.
In that win over Class A, Blaze Lubbers scored 27 points, while Kade Moffitt of added 22 points and Tahj Two Bulls added in 20 points and nine rebounds.
Dillion Gestering led Class A with 16 points and Jakob Dobney added 14 points. Brady Fritz of Winner also scored 11 points.
For Class B, Isaac Sumption of led the way with 17 points and Colin Frey and Sam Aslesen both scored 14 points.
In the girls' 3 Class Shootout, Class AA defeated Class B in a 79-76 victory to take the title at the 3 Class Shootout in Salem. Class AA also defeated Class A 85-77.
Brecli Honner had 18 points to lead Class AA against Class B, while Abby Kopecky scored 15 points.
Haley Meyer scored 17 points for Class B, while White River's Caelyn Valandra-Prue finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
Against Class A, Isabelle Moore led with 20 points and five rebounds, followed by Brecli Honner's 19 points. Carolyn Haar added in 14 points.
Cassidy Siemonsma led Class A with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Kalla Bertram of Winner added 14 points.