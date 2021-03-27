Sturgis baseball opens with wins over Central, Huron

The Sturgis Scoopers opened the high school baseball season with two outstanding pitching performances and earned wins over Rapid City Central and Huron Saturday at Titan Field.

The Scoopers toppled the Cobblers in the first game 14-4 and then blanked the Tigers 10-0 on a combined one-hitter in the nightcap.

Against Central, Sturgis broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the third with four runs, before putting the game away with six runs in the fourth and the more in the fifth.

Central added three runs in the fifth to close its scoring.

David Anderson picked up the win on the mound for Sturgis, giving up just one hit and no runs through 3 2/3 innings, striking out five.

Kaden Olson, Owen Cass, Anderson and Ridge Inhofer all had two hits for the Scoopers, with Cass knocking in three runs and Inhofer and Kain Peters two runs each.

Riley Palmer had two RBI for the Cobblers, while Trey Hullihen knocked in one run.

Against Huron, Sturgis jumped on the Tigers for four runs in the first and rode the pitching of Peterson, who gave up o runs and no hits in five innings, striking out 10. Kelton Olson pitched one inning and gave up the lone Huron hit.